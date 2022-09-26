Palmer: What Colts defense did to catch Chiefs 'off guard' in Week 3
NFL Network's James Palmer discuss what Indianapolis Colts defense did to catch Chiefs "off guard" in Week 3.
NFL Network's James Palmer discuss what Indianapolis Colts defense did to catch Chiefs "off guard" in Week 3.
Here are the studs and duds from the Colts' upset win over the Chiefs.
The Packers beat an undermanned Bucs team on the road on Sunday, but they have to be feeling great about these three truly meaningful things coming out of the win.
Its been a historic few weeks for Jalen Hurts, who has done it all for the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles so far this season.
Patrick Daugherty breaks down all of Week 3's biggest storylines, including Trevor Lawrence's continued hot start. (Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports)
Bears QB Justin Fields was brutally honest about his performance vs. Texans: 'I played like trash'
The NFL will put on a week of skills competitions and fan-friendly events, but eliminate the game that had become a half-speed walkthrough. | From @ToddBrock24f7
College football rankings from CollegeFootballNews.com from 1 to 131 after Week 4
USC's struggles against Oregon State opened the door for a new team to take over the top spot in our Pac-12 Power Rankings after Week 4.
Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey went ballistic in the coaches' box at the end of the Dolphins game. Isaiah McKenzie was the reason why.
For much of Sunday, the Detroit Lions looked to be on their way to their first road victory of the Dan Campbell era.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback made a massive mistake in the closing seconds against Green Bay.
The NFL is a hot mess. Josh Schrock delivers the latest edition of his "is anyone good" Power Rankings.
After the Buccaneers failed to score on a two-point conversion at the end of Sunday’s 14-12 loss to the Packers, Aaron Rodgers said he spotted something on the Jumbotron that he passed along to Green Bay coaches before the play. Rodgers didn’t divulge what he saw beyond that it was something “they probably shouldn’t show.” [more]
The evolution of the Patriots' offense has been frustrating to start this season. To make it all worse, quarterback Mac Jones is hurt again.
Nobody -- not the referees, Matt Ryan or Chris Jones -- is saying what Jones said to draw the penalty, but it's a rare unsportsmanlike conduct.
Its blatantly obvious that the 49ers 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night was an undesirable display of football.
Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, known for his "Butt Fumble" vs. the Patriots, had a funny response to the Dolphins' "Butt Punt" on Sunday.
New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was clearly upset with assistant coach Aaron Whitecotton during Sundays game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell expressed some remorse after delivering the hit that caused Mac Jones' ankle injury Sunday.
Former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels hasn't found any success through his first three games as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.