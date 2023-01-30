Palmer: Chiefs rookie DBs were unsung heroes of AFC Championship Game win vs. Bengals
NFL Network's James Palmer says the Kansas City Chiefs rookie DBs were unsung heroes of AFC Championship Game win vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL coaching candidate Sean Payton addressed his coaching future on Fox on Sunday, talking about the timeline and process of this coach hiring cycle.
Peter King shines a light on Patrick Mahomes' unbelievable play of the game to lift the Chiefs over the Bengals in the AFC Championship.
Social media is questioning what former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said during Sunday’s game.
Multiple teammates consoled Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after he drew a late hit penalty that put the Chiefs in position for a field goal that delivered a Super Bowl berth for Kansas City. One teammate in particular was not pleased. Linebacker Germaine Pratt was yelling on the way to the locker room about the foul. [more]
George Kittle offered a brutally honest assessment of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.
Brock Purdy's late-season magic ended Sunday with an elbow injury. Here's what the NFL media are saying about Purdy and his future with the 49ers.
After injuries to Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, the 49ers were left without a functioning quarterback in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles. Purdy had to return to the game after Johnson suffered a concussion, but he couldn’t throw the ball and the 49ers’ one-dimensional offense couldn’t do anything to get them back [more]
The officiating left a lot to be desired. This was how Twitter reacted.
Head coach Zac Taylor came and embraced him and let him cry into his shoulder. For Ossai, the support meant the world, but he also still thought he had let the Bengals' world down.
"Hey, I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor," Travis Kelce said after the Chiefs' win. "Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"
The NFL is lucky the sequence didn't play a direct impact on the outcome of the game.
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is set to join some rare company at Super Bowl LVII. When he steps on the field against the Chiefs, Suh will be playing in his third Super Bowl, with his third different franchise. Suh played for the Rams in their Super Bowl LIII loss to the Patriots, and for [more]
Here is a breakdown of the 49ers' scheduled free agents after the 2022 season comes to a close.
The 49ers reportedly are hoping Brock Purdy didn't sustain a ruptured UCL in his right elbow.
NBC Sports' Peter King broke down how he believes the 49ers should handle the QB1 spot next season.
Quarterback Brock Purdy was injured, but his thoughts were with his 49ers teammates following their loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
The Green Bay Packers prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers, a potential Jets trade target, according to a new report Sunday.
The late hit that gave the Chiefs 15 extra yards and a 45-yard game-winning field goal try came at the end of a play that began with something that has happened over and over in 2022. Offensive holding. Not called. Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown clearly held Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson. No flag was thrown. [more]
The Bulldogs quarterback, who beat TCU in the national championship game, was arrested Sunday morning.
Now that the matchup is set, here's all the info you need.