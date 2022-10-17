Palmer: Chiefs 'looking forward to' Week 7 game vs. 49ers after loss to Bills
NFL Network's James Palmer says the Kansas City Chiefs "looking forward to" Week 7 game vs. San Francisco 49ers after loss to the Buffalo Bills.
NFL Network's James Palmer says the Kansas City Chiefs "looking forward to" Week 7 game vs. San Francisco 49ers after loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Italy’s presumed next premier, Giorgia Meloni, and former Premier Silvio Berlusconi sought to put days of acrimony behind them Monday by meeting privately and presenting a united front as they seek to form Italy’s first far-right-led government since World War II. Officials from Meloni’s Brothers of Italy and Berlusconi’s Forza Italia parties issued a joint statement saying the meeting, held at Meloni’s Rome headquarters, was carried out in a spirit of “unity of intentions and maximum cordiality and collaboration.” The Brothers of Italy, which has its roots in a neo-fascist movement, won 26% of the vote in Italy’s Sept. 25 general election, the most of any party.
Tell us what you think about the Green Bay Packers' performance in Sunday's game against the New York Jets.
Speaking at Kings media day in September, De'Aaron Fox explained what misconceptions people have about his game.
The crypto exchange's hashrate pool is pushing into the troubled bitcoin mining industry.
Here's a look at the snap counts from the Colts' 34-27 win over the Jaguars in Week 6.
Kevin Dotson got a taste of the worst of Steelers' fans on Twitter.
The U.S. Department of Education has started to accept applications from federal student loan borrowers looking to erase debt. It comes nearly two months after President Biden announced his administration's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans. Jon Healy, senior editor on the utility journalism team at the Los Angeles Times, joins CBS News for more on this.
Falcons HC Arthur Smith isn't concerned about A.J. Terrell or Isaiah Oliver's health, but said Casey Hayward may have a long-term injury.
Some of the NFL's star quarterbacks were contained as their teams suffered surprising losses in Week 6. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity in the latest power rankings.
Sunday’s loss to the Jets dropped the Packers to 3-3 and heightened concerns that the team’s offense is not coming together as hoped this season. Green Bay managed one touchdown in the 27-10 loss and wide receivers caught just 10 of the 28 completed passes thrown by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love over the course [more]
Anderson is on the move after getting into an argument with Panthers coaches.
Bailey Zappe not only played fantastic against the Browns on Sunday, the Patriots rookie QB also made some NFL history in New England's 38-15 win.
The Bears' inexcusable loss to the Commanders cost them a shot to move up the weekly power rankings. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity after six weeks.
Not every team felt Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe was an NFL quarterback, and his agent, Nicole Lynn, kept the receipts.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is tough to take down. It's easier if you break the rules.
The Bills quarterback made this young fan’s day after Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.
Tom Brady entered a quarterback’s paradise when he arrived in Tampa Bay a couple of years ago. The Buccaneers had a domineering offensive line and arguably the best receivers in the NFL. Brady’s trusty tight end Rob Gronkowski even came out of retirement to play with him again.
Linebacker Andre Smith is eligible to return from a six-game suspension on Monday, but he won’t be rejoining the Bills. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bills are releasing Smith rather than adding him back to their active roster. Smith was serving a suspension for violating the league’s policy of performance-enhancing substances. He [more]
Tom Brady was seen yelling at his offensive lineman near the end of a lackluster first half for the Buccaneers offense against the Steelers.
The MMQB's Albert Breer says Mac Jones' relationship with the Patriots "got a little sideways" over the last couple of months due to the team's changes on offense.