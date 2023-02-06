Palmer: Chiefs expect Mahomes to be 'closer to 100%' for Super Bowl LVII
NFL Network's James Palmer says the Kansas City Chiefs expect quarterback Patrick Mahomes to be "closer to 100%" for Super Bowl LVII vs. the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Arizona Cardinals are busy lining up interviews with head coach candidates, and other news updates from the offseason.
We're looking at 57 impact players to watch for the Eagles and Chiefs during the #SuperBowl in Glendale, Arizona
Here are the top five roster moves from both the Chiefs and Eagles that were pivotal to reaching Super Bowl 57.
With #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes still dealing with a high ankle sprain, Eric Bieniemy weighed in on how it could impact the playbook Super Bowl LVII.
From robot suicide to cryptocurrency, the Super Bowl has been known to air controversial ads during the big game
There’s a notable history with Carl Cheffers and the Chiefs. But this goes beyond that.
Will the veteran safety be back for a third season?
The NFL unveiled its reimagined Pro Bowl Games over the weekend, culminating with Sunday's series of events and an NFC win over the AFC.
The 11-year-old son of the Colts legend connects with Stefon Diggs during Pro Bowl Games festivities in Las Vegas.
The week started with the most coordinated athletes in the world tossing water balloons and playing dodgeball and ended with a series of defense-averse flag football games. And it was kind of ... good?
Jalen Ramsey accidentally laid out Tyreek Hill at the goal line during the Pro Bowl 😅
Joe Montana believes Jimmy Garoppolo should be the 49ers' starting quarterback in 2023.
49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk revealed his initial reaction when he found out that Brock Purdy was the starting QB after Jimmy Garoppolo's injury.
Sitting on his couch, 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk says he expects the Chiefs' passing game to expose the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
The Cowboys officially have a new offensive coordinator. Dallas named Brian Schottenheimer to the position, the club announced on Saturday. Schottenheimer had been an offensive consultant for the Cowboys in 2022. “I am very happy to have Brian take on this key role with our team,” head coach Mike McCarthy said in a statement. “He [more]
Tom Brady, Joe Montana and Steve Young had some of the best passing games in Super Bowl history. Here are the records for completions, passing yards and touchdowns.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...
Brock Purdy's injury leads a list of key questions the 49ers have to answer this offseason:
What will the latest Coaches college basketball poll be on February 6th? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
Amon-Ra St. Brown won the best catch competition and also scored a touchdown during Pro Bowl Games festivities