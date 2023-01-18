Palmer: Chiefs believe they have another QB on field in Jerick McKinnon
NFL Network's James Palmer: Kansas City Chiefs believe they have another quarterback on the field in running back Jerick McKinnon.
Pro Football Focus named two free agents for the Rams to target this offseason – one on offense and one on defense
Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is teaching the rookies about balancing emotions heading into their first taste of the NFL playoffs.
Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback sparks creativity on the field, there is arguably no better player in the NFL when it comes to playing sandlot football.
The move to Thursday nights has created the opportunity for more NASCAR drivers to join the SRX series in 2023. Helio Castroneves will also run a partial schedule.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and RB Jerick McKinnon spoke about what it means for the team to get RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire and TE Jody Fortson back from injured reserve.
Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk has released a statement on the hiring of Ran Carthon.
The news from Tennessee on Tuesday was that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon has become the Titans’ G.M. Then came an interesting P.S. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance posted on his Instagram story a photo of Carthon. Beneath the image were a trio of fingers-crossed emojis. Whatever Lance’s intent, it’s reasonable to wonder whether [more]
Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame coach turned NFL analyst for NBC Sports Football Night in America Tony Dungy broke down why he believes the 49ers will come out on top over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
The 49ers' future at quarterback, defensive concerns and Kyle Shanahan's game plan are all touched on in this week's edition of 49ers Overreactions.
The Chargers fired former head coach Anthony Lynn after the team finished the 2020 season 7-9, which gave him a 33-31 record over four seasons. After a brief stint as the Lions’ offensive coordinator last year, Lynn landed with the 49ers in 2022 as the club’s assistant head coach and running backs coach. San Francisco [more]
The Houston Texans work out a deal with the Chicago Bears to regain No. 1 overall in the latest @The33rdTeamFB mock draft.
Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski wasn't a fan of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' recent remarks about winning another MVP award.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Divisional Round weekend Jacksonville at Kansas City, New York at Philadelphia, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Dallas at San Francisco
Remember when the Dolphins made a backdoor attempt to put together a quarterback/coach dream team of Brady and Sean Payton? It could happen in Tampa.
The former Chiefs kicker couldn’t help commenting on the four extra-point misses by the Cowboys’ Brett Maher.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback Dak Prescott can give the 49ers a run for their money -- literally.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said today that his two-point conversion in Saturday’s win over the Chargers was not the play that was called. Lawrence said when he got up to the line of scrimmage, he looked at how the Chargers’ defense was lined up and quickly determined that he could lunge the ball forward and [more]
Kentucky basketball player makes classy gesture; Tom Izzo rings up John Calipari; Cincinnati Bengals concerns and more notes.
The Patriots' offensive coordinator search has begun in earnest. Here's a running list of every candidate who has already interviewed for New England's OC or is expected to meet with the team in the coming days.
As Brock Purdy continues his shocking surge in leading the 49ers through the playoffs, here's what NFL writers, analysts are saying about Niners QB.