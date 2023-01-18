Palmer: Chiefs believe they have another QB on field in Jerick McKinnon

Associated Press

Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback sparks creativity on the field, there is arguably no better player in the NFL when it comes to playing sandlot football.