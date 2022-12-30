Palmer, Chadiha talk Broncos' first game with interim head coach, Chiefs' X-factor vs. Denver

The Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers might be eliminated from postseason contention by the time their game at Baltimore kicks off - and if not, the Ravens would certainly be happy to drive the final stake through those playoff hopes. ''There's really not much more to be said - it's Pittsburgh Steelers week,'' said Chris Horton, Baltimore's special teams coordinator. The Ravens host Pittsburgh on Sunday night, and that fact that this matchup was moved into prime time says a lot about the significance of the rivalry.