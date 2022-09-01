Palmer: Bryan Cook poised for 'a very big role' on Chiefs defense in 2022
NFL Network's James Palmer on Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook poised for "a very big role" on Chiefs defense in 2022.
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault joined the Panthers at practice on Wednesday for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to the NFC South team this week and one thing about him jumped out to his new team. Head coach Matt Rhule said the team made the trade because they need playmakers, but pivoted to [more]
Chris Ballard mentioned his mixed feelings about the Bears claiming Sterling Weatherford.
‘If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, no one would deal with it. Since we are in America, everyone comments on it’
College football always surprises and with Week 1 at hand, our experts make predictions for the playoff and the rest highs and lows of the season.
Twice in the preseason, a high-profile pass rusher has absorbed a low block at the edge of the tackle box, resulting in a knee injury. Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has missed time, and he will miss more. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left the game on Sunday against the Lions, but he told reporters on [more]
The 2022 college football season kicks off in earnest this week, and here are seven games worth watching beginning Thursday and ending Sunday.
The Vikings spent most of the summer holding a backup quarterback competition between Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion, but they wound up cutting both of them on Tuesday and going with recent trade acquisition Nick Mullens as the No. 2 behind Kirk Cousins. Mond was claimed off of waivers by the Browns, so Mond will [more]
The New York Giants made seven total waiver claims after cutdown day (landed four) but had none of their own players claimed off waivers.
We take a look at how some of the national media members see the outcome of Ohio State and Notre Dame working out on Saturday. #GoBucks
Four players have been ruled out for the Florida Gators home opener against Utah.
Week 1 kicks off with some fun matchups.
Former 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman provided a unique analysis regarding the Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo situation.
Alabama might boast the nation’s deepest pass-rushing unit, but Nick Saban believes it could have been even stronger.
Before and after Brian Kelly took the LSU job, he talked with Alabama football coach Nick Saban.
Dispatch and South Bend sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes-Irish game, and what the final score will be.
Check out how we rank the 32 teams in the NFL heading into the 2022-23 season, from lowest to highest. Who should be No. 1?
Harold Varner III made clear this week why he left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.
Akiem Hicks takes to Twitter about the release of his former Bears teammate.
The Cardinals made 24 moves Tuesday, including placing receiver DeAndre Hopkins on the reserve/suspended list, as they reached the 53-player roster limit. Hopkins will miss the first six games. Rookie guard Marquis Hayes, who is dealing with a knee injury, will end his season on injured reserve. The Cardinals announced they cut TE Stephen Anderson, [more]
Arizona State is apparently a team to 'keep an eye on' as a potential coaching spot for Urban Meyer, should he return to the college ranks.