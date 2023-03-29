Palmer: Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has 'expectations to go to the playoffs' in 2023
NFL Network's James Palmer: Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has 'expectations to go to the playoffs' in 2023.
The Patriots have 11 picks in this year's draft and plenty of needs to address. So, how will it all shake out? A new seven-round NFL Mock Draft from ESPN's Jordan Reid has New England making some rather interesting decisions.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Gary Player recently said the Masters is No. 4 on his list of majors, in terms of importance. Jack Nicklaus said the same years ago.
Anna Davis’ title defense got off to a rough start Wednesday morning at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Steve Kerr could not believe his eyes after a certain Steph Curry one-handed dime late in the Warriors' win over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Had Baylor wanted to keep Kim Mulkey, she would never have left for LSU, which she has in the Final 4.
Jimbo Fisher refused to admit that Bobby Petrino could implement schematic upgrades. Why wouldn't the Texas A&M coach just take credit for a savvy hire?
The Bears are one of four teams who qualify for HBO and NFL Films to come calling with 'Hard Knocks' cameras.
Free Press sports writers Ryan Ford and Evan Petzold have thoughts about MLB's six division champs, who’ll win it all and who’ll take home the awards.
There are several players representing blue-blood programs, but it was a couple players outside of the top-ranked prospects who impressed scouts the most.
Warriors stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are used to making NBA history, but the milestone reached by the duo Tuesday night is truly incredible.
Simmons thinks Draymond and Lebron are destined for the Lone Star State
This is the assist of the season.
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick seemed to be on different wavelengths this week at the NFL owners meetings. Our Tom E. Curran shares his take on where things stand between the Patriots owner and head coach.
Despite plenty of buzz surrounding Lamar Jackson and New England, the Patriots reportedly won't be pursuing the talented Ravens quarterback. Here's why.
Take a big-picture look at the Kansas City Chiefs’ offseason after winning Super Bowl LVII.
Calais Campbell had interest from a number of teams, including the Lions, Bills and Ravens. Instead, he chose the Falcons.
The most tangible evidence yet of a thawing of the ice between the Packers and Jets came on Monday, when Green Bay G.M. Brian Gutekunst admitted his team won’t necessarily get a first-round pick for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That statement fairly can be interpreted as an indication that the Packers finally have abandoned their insistence [more]
Tylor Perry was the man in the first half, Rubin Jones was the man in the second, and North Texas is moving on.
The Eagles used a second-round pick on Cam Jurgens last season and there's a starting spot on the line open. By Dave Zangaro