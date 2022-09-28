Palmer, Brooks: How Chiefs defense has taken next step under Spagnuolo in '22
NFL Media's James Palmer and Bucky Brooks breaks down the new look Kansas City Chiefs defense.
NFL Media's James Palmer and Bucky Brooks breaks down the new look Kansas City Chiefs defense.
#Chiefs K Harrison Butker will practice in some capacity on Wednesday, but three other players will sit out to start the practice week.
With Hurricane Ian due to make landfall in Western Florida shortly, the NFL has not yet moved Sunday’s matchup between the Chiefs and Buccaneers. But if the game is relocated, we now know where it will be played. NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller told reporters on Wednesday that the game would be played at [more]
The year is 2022 and Mickey Mouse is out here catching strays.
More details inevitably are emerging regarding whatever Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said to Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to draw a flag that extended a drive that otherwise would have been ending with a punt. Per a league source, the post-game report from referee Shawn Smith said that Jones used “disturbing language,” and that there [more]
The chess community has been yelling about this all month.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James attempted the extremely tough task of creating the greatest starting five of Lakers players ever. James, who ended up excluding Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on his list, did create a pretty amazing lineup. "All-time ...
An umpire had a bone to pick with Marlins pitcher Richard Bleier.
The ManningCast is so good because it’s just a couple of guys who know a thing or two about football talking about football. It’s loose, it’s unscripted, it’s fun. And it sometimes includes poking a little harmless fun at a team, a player, a coach, whoever. Eli Manning did that on Monday night, regarding the [more]
Aaron Judge is about to get paid. Could that check be written by the Giants' front office?
Ryan Fitzpatrick has played with Tua Tagovailoa and so who better to explain his growth under Mike McDaniel in 2022
It was another wild college football weekend. Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address the dramatic games and events in our College Football Fix podcast.
Rory McIlroy has called for the warring factions of golf to “sit around a table to figure something out” because he believes “the game is ripping itself apart”.
If Mac Jones is going to be out several games and the Patriots want to add some quarterback depth, the free agent market is one place to look. Here's a list of the best options available.
Nick Chubb is off to a great start for fantasy managers this season. Check out our analysts' RB rankings for Week 4.
Aaron Rodgers still has plenty of respect for Bill Belichick and provided a good example of why the Patriots head coach is so good at his job.
One former Chiefs running back criticized offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy but another came to his defense.
Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning as the San Diego Padres beat the Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday.
College football expert picks and predictions for Week 5 highlighted by Arkansas at Alabama, Michigan at Iowa, and NC State at Clemson
Davante Adams has toggled between inefficient and invisible in the Raiders' passing game. Why is this so, and how can Josh McDaniels fix it?
Things aren't going the way Davante Adams had hoped for with the Raiders. See where he and others land in our fantasy analysts' WR rankings for Week 4.