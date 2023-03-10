Palmer: What Broncos plan to do with $8.8M in cap space during free agency
NFL Network's James Palmer explains what the Denver Broncos plan to do with $8.8M in cap space during 2023 NFL free agency period.
NFL Network's James Palmer explains what the Denver Broncos plan to do with $8.8M in cap space during 2023 NFL free agency period.
The Cowboys have talked about a contract extension for quarterback Dak Prescott, but they went another route to lower his cap number on Friday. The team announced that they have restructured Prescott’s contract ahead of the start of the new league year. The team announced that right guard Zack Martin‘s deal was also reworked. As [more]
The NFL whacked the Texans on Thursday for a fairly obvious salary-cap violation. The NFL also could smack Houston for a textbook breach of the tampering rules. On Wednesday, offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik acknowledged that the Texans are considering the possibility of signing 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. “We have a process that we go through, Jimmy [more]
The Rams, in another major move to cut costs, plan to release edge rusher Leonard Floyd on Friday, people with knowledge of the situation said.
The NFL announced on Thursday that 37 compensatory draft picks have been doled out for this year’s draft and the 49ers picked up seven selections in the process. Four of the 49ers’ new picks come as a result of the NFL’s formula awarding picks to teams that have a net loss in free agents. The [more]
Remember the “breaking news” that Jameis Winston “likely” will be released by the Saints, now that they have signed Derek Carr? Jameis may not be released, after all. Via Dianna Russini of ESPN.com, the Saints have offered Winston a “restructured” contract. He has until Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. ET to accept it, or he’ll be [more]
Indianapolis has 17 free agents, and for a variety of reasons, there's a good chance the biggest names might get big money elsewhere.
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors have buzzed for years, but a deal seems closer than ever.
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have already fired the first shot at Dak Prescott in the looming talks for a new contract.
What now for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens? Three agents take you inside the potential negotiations.
Mike Tannenbaum created a mock script of how he would pitch coming to the New York Jets for Aaron Rodgers.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tried to convince a former Patriots star that he should come to KC during the 2021 season.
From salary cap concerns to a current rundown of their pending free agents, here’s a primer as the Chiefs enter free agency.
When we last saw Bills receiver Stefon Diggs on (or technically near) a football field, he was gesticulating in the direction of quarterback Josh Allen during a home playoff loss to the Bengals. Since then, Diggs has had a couple of cryptic tweets that have created questions as to whether he’s ready to move on [more]
A Pac-12 Athletic Director took to Twitter to respond to a report that the Big 12 was ready to 'pounce' on some teams in the conference.
Charles McDonald checks in with his post-combine mock, and there's some shakeup in the top 10.
Ohio State football's Ryan Day is behind two Big Ten coaches in Bruce Feldman's 2023 college football coach rankings.
Here is a full list of the Chicago Bears' picks for the 2023 NFL Draft.
Longtime Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen is about to hit the NFL free agent market, giving the Patriots another intriguing option to consider pursuing this offseason.
The Eagles have reportedly made a minor move to clear up some cap space before free agency begins next week. By Dave Zangaro
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...