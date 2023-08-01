Palmer: Broncos pass rush has been pleasant surprise of camp so far
NFL Network's James Palmer discusses Denver Broncos defense.
Hackett didn't think it was appropriate when Payton called Hackett's time with the Broncos "one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL."
"I will be back on the field — better and stronger than ever — as soon as possible this season," the 24-year-old wrote on Instagram.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh rebuked Payton's assertions about their offensive coordinator.
Payton specifically called out former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for the 2022 failures.
There was a message behind Sean Payton's words.
Flores originally sued in 2022 after the Dolphins fired him.
When trying to better explain gambling rules to his players, Sean Payton compared the NFL’s gambling rules to its gun rules.
“The plan” is for Javonte Williams to be fully available for the Broncos when training camp starts later this month, he said Sunday.
The Broncos enter a critical season with a new coach.
