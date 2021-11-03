Palmer: Broncos CB Bryce Callahan 'could be lost for the season' with knee injury

In this article:
NFL Network's James Palmer reports Denever Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan "could be lost for the season" with knee injury. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

