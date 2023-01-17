Palmer: Bengals' stout red-zone defense will test Josh Allen's Achilles' heel
NFL Network's Marc Ross and James Palmer discuss the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills ahead of their Divisional Round matchup.
NFL Network's Marc Ross and James Palmer discuss the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills ahead of their Divisional Round matchup.
#Bills vs. #Bengals: Dane Jackson listed as day-to-day:
The Patriots are one of seven teams who should be in the market for an offensive coordinator this offseason. Is New England the most desirable opportunity of the bunch? Here's our unofficial ranking of each OC opening based on a number of offensive factors.
UFC lightweight star Paddy Pimblett is headed for surgery in March for an injury he suffered in his UFC 282 win over Jared Gordon. "The Baddy" hoped to return at UFC 286 at the O2 Arena in London, but that will not be happening. He suffered an ankle injury in the opening round of his fight with Gordon and will require surgery. It's unknown how long Pimblett will be sidelined. The news was revealed in a video blog posted to Pimblett's YouTube channel. “It looks like you have a small amount of car
The stage is set. The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
2023 NFL Draft: Ranking the underclassmen and projecting where they'll be drafted
The Colts' head coach interview with Rams DC Raheem Morris reportedly 'went really well' last week.
Michigan State football will officially be adding a top 10 quarterback prospect to their roster next fall
Brett Maher of the Dallas Cowboys has a rough first half, missing three PATs. Peyton Manning and Pat McAfee respond.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Brady slid feet-first toward Hooker's legs during a fumble return.
Cincinnati’s 98-yard, game-winning fumble return wouldn’t have been as fun with those guys breaking it down.
The former Chiefs kicker couldn’t help commenting on the four extra-point misses by the Cowboys’ Brett Maher.
Tom Brady got away with what should have been an obvious penalty in the Bucs' blowout loss.
Bruce Arians supposedly was doing Todd Bowles a favor. As favors go, this one wasn’t very favorable. Arian, as the official story goes, decided to step down 17 days after Tom Brady‘s 40-day retirement, not at the direct or indirect behest of Brady but in order to do Todd Bowles a favor. “With the organization [more]
Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas. The team released a statement Tuesday morning saying Gage had movement in his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion. Gage was injured when he stumbled on a route, went to the ground, couldn’t make the catch and took a hard shot to the neck from Donovan Wilson.
The Bengals authored a 14-point swing by punching the ball away from Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and returning it 98 yards for a touchdown. Along the way, linebacker Markus Bailey got away with shoving Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in the back. Andrews, trying his damnedest to duplicate the exploits of DK Metcalf chasing down [more]
Tom Brady's illustrious NFL career has reached a new crossroads. Will the GOAT continue his career? Nate Davis looks at his options.
Byron Leftwich is reportedly out in Tampa Bay.
New Chicago Bears President Kevin Warren wasted no time in talking about his thoughts for the team's potential new stadium in Arlington Heights.
Pete Carroll didn't mince words when asked about the difference between the 49ers and Seahawks.