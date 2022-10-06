Palmer: Baron Browning drawing Von Miller comparisons in Denver
NFL Network's James Palmer: Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning drawing Buffalo Bills Von Miller comparisons in Denver.
NFL Network's James Palmer: Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning drawing Buffalo Bills Von Miller comparisons in Denver.
#Bills' Khalil Shakir will accept any role he's given vs. the #Steelers:
Is Najee Harris a special back?
Titans DL Denico Autry was a force in the pass-rush and against the run in Week 5 vs. the Colts.
Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie is making progress toward clearing the concussion protocol. McKenzie returned to practice as a limited participant on Thursday, which is a necessary step toward getting clearance for a return to game action. If he doesn’t experience any symptoms as a result of the increased activity, he could be given the [more]
Patrick Mahomes is never more ready for anything in his life than to face the Raiders
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn't practice Wednesday due to multiple injuries
Gisele Bündchen has entered the chat.
Nick Bosa says his philosophy is to "just keep going' after plays on which the 49ers' edge rusher believes he gets held.
The former Chiefs quarterback knew how to cheat the NFL’s concussion protocol.
In an interview with KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac", Nick Bosa explained why he's keeping the trash talk to a minimum.
"Everybody's been a unicorn over the last few years, well he's more like an alien."
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 5's top running back plays. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)
Fantasy football analyst Chris Allen reveals his lineup advice for the Thursday night matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 5. The Eagles will remain undefeated while the Rams will beat the Cowboys.
When word of a Draymond Green-Jordan Poole practice kerfuffle hit NBA Twitter late Wednesday night, Andre Igoudala came to his Warriors teammates' defense on Twitter.
For Dusty Baker, there is zero debate regarding who the true home run king is.
One of the surprises of this NFL season is that Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who was traded last year along with two first-round draft picks in exchange for sending Matthew Stafford to the Rams, has actually played better than Stafford has. That has translated only to a 1-3 record, but Lions head coach Dan Campbell [more]
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 5 of the season including the Giants at Green Bay, Dallas at the Rams, and Las Vegas at Kansas City
One of the notable names to praise Deebo Samuel this week was legendary 49ers receiver Jerry Rice.
PITTSBURGH (AP) There was something about Kenny Pickett. Tim Salem could see what other college recruiters more consumed by Pickett's relative lack of size during the early portion of his high school career could not. The University of Pittsburgh tight ends coach kept tabs on the quarterback who seemed to think he was a linebacker, waiting for Pickett's physical attributes to catch up to the things you can't teach.