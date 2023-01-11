Palmer: 49ers 'feel like they have Geno Smith's number' entering wild-card matchup
NFL Network's James Palmer, the San Francisco 49ers "feel like they have Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith's number" entering wild-card matchup.
Washington has a wealth of options (and team needs) when they select 16th overall in April.
Zion Johnson was recognized for his efforts during the 2022 regular season.
The Bears are officially on the clock, and these are the three most ideal ways they can go with the first overall pick in the NFL draft.
We look at the positions Washington could target in the first round. What do you think the Commanders should do in round one?
The NFLPA unveiled the first ever Players All-Pro Team on Wednesday. Here are the best of the best in the NFL, according to the best insiders of all football players.
After he signed a contract before the 2020 season that made him the league’s highest-paid running back, Christian McCaffrey missed 23 of 33 games over the next two seasons. He had hamstring and ankle injuries in 2021 that twice landed him on injured reserve. The 49ers saw enough the first six games of this season [more]
Today’s great news that Bills safety Damar Hamlin is out of the hospital was the top topic of conversation at coach Sean McDermott’s press conference today, but McDermott stressed the importance of his team getting ready for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. “We’re just focusing on this game, honestly,” McDermott said. “This is not a [more]
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick indeed have met for their post-season debriefing. What was discussed, and what changes might be coming in 2023 as a result? Our Tom E. Curran has the scoop.
See which uniform combination the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be wearing Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys
It's officially #MockDraftSZN. Bears insider Josh Schrock releases his first Bears-only mock draft as general manager Ryan Poles starts work on a critical offseason.
A decision on what neutral site would be used for a possible Chiefs vs. Bills AFC Championship Game is expected soon. Here’s the latest.
The Arizona Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday and social media had thoughts. Did it ever.
After Super Bowl XLI, Miami fell out of the rotation after a driving rain made the experience less than ideal for the high rollers in attendance. At a time when it’s widely presumed that SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will host the NFL’s championship game every four or five years, Monday night’s NCAA championship becomes [more]
The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play on Monday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
Chris Ballard said on Tuesday he would do "whatever it takes" to get a top quarterback in the upcoming NFL draft.
The New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings play on Sunday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
Pete Carroll was excited to learn his team secured the No. 7 seed and the final playoff spot after the Detroit Lions stunned the Green Bay Packers, but then he realized what that meant for the Seahawks' first postseason matchup.
The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers play on Saturday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win?
The Arizona Cardinals reportedly plan to try to trade DeAndre Hopkins. Could the Chicago Bears be a potential destination?