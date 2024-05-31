Palmeiras sensation WILL follow Endrick to Europe with Liverpool leading nine-club chase

Palmeiras sensation WILL follow Endrick to Europe with Liverpool leading nine-club chase

Brazilian sensation Endrick bid an emotional farewell to Palmeiras on Thursday night, playing his final game for his boyhood club ahead of a blockbuster move to Real Madrid this summer.

Palmeiras has become a hotbed of Brazilian teenage talent in recent years and two of Endrick’s teammates are expected to depart for Europe sooner rather than later.

Estevao Willian, dubbed “Messinho”, has agreed a sensational move to Chelsea for an initial £29 million.

Luis Guilherme Palmeiras

Palmeiras sensation WILL follow Endrick to Europe with Liverpool leading nine-club chaseby Peter Staunton

Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool

Gravenberch better than Bellingham? Dutch legend stands by controversial commentby Peter Staunton

Mohammed Kudus West Ham

Liverpool transfers: Paqueta charge opens door to Kudus West Ham saleby Steve Kay

And now comes the news that playmaker Luis Guilherme is being chased by no fewer than NINE top European sides, Liverpool included.

Six Premier League teams - including the Reds - have been credited with scouting the 18-year-old over the past year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Endrick🌪️🦍 (@endrick)

Inter Milan and Portuguese pair Benfica and Porto, meanwhile, are the other interested sides named by TEAMtalk.

Guilherme’s agents have reportedly been in England to seek out a deal for their client, who has become a fixture in the senior squad through 2024.

He’s been a regular in the Copa Libertadores squad, scoring once in five appearances, and has made 17 appearances for his club overall this year.

The Reds are said to be at the front of the queue for Guilherme, who has been likened to 2002 World Cup winner and Palmeiras favourite Rivaldo thanks to his silky left foot and ability to glide past markers.

Luis Guilherme under contract to 2026

He signed a new contract with the reigning Brazilian champions back in November, having first stepped up to the seniors last April.

That deal officially ties him to the Verdao until 2026 but includes a reported €55m (£47m) release clause.

However, it was recently reported that a bid of around €35m (£30m) plus bonuses could be enough to get a deal done.

His ascent has not been as rapid as Endrick’s, but he is nonetheless among the standout graduates of Palmeiras’ famed youth academy in recent seasons.

Premier League players such as Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal and Nottingham Forest’s Danilo were forged in Palmeiras’ youth sector, bringing in hefty fees for the club.

Michael Edwards Arne Slot

Liverpool have LOST their transfer market edge, it's time to be a SMART club againby Sam McGuire

Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool and Netherlands captain

Every Liverpool player set to feature at Euro 2024 - 4 confirmed, 8 waitingby Alex Caple

Alexis Mac Allister

Ranking EVERY Liverpool player for the 2023-24 season from last to firstby Henry Jackson