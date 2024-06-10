Palma stars for Honduras; Johnston shuts out France

Palma earned his 14th cap for Honduras in the 6-1 win [Getty Images]

It was an impressive night on the international stage for two of Celtic's first-teamers on Sunday.

Luis Palma started Honduras' 6-1 win over Bermuda in World Cup qualifying and registered a hat-trick of assists in the comfortable victory.

He also picked up an assist in the 3-1 win over Cuba earlier in the week, with Honduras sitting top of Group A in CONCACAF qualifying.

Meanwhile, Alistair Johnston kept a clean sheet for Canada in a friendly against France.

Johnston was booked in the 37th minute but blocked out a front line that included Olivier Giroud, Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann.