Palma football to take on Mission Oak for the 2023 CIF State championship

The Palma High football team has battled for roughly five months, preparing for this moment.

The Chieftains (10-4) will take on Mission Oak (10-5) of Visalia for the 2023 CIF State football championship at 3 p.m. this Saturday at Pasadena City College.

Tickets for the state title games are available online at gofan.co. General admission tickets are $17 for adults and $10 for high school students, seniors (65-plus), and children for each day/venue. Tickets will go on sale at noon on Wednesday.

Palma is headlined by one of the top receivers in the nation in 1,000-yard wideout Logan Saldate — a 5-foot-11, 185-pounder who has verbally committed to play at Notre Dame.

Freshman Eli Dukes has also made his presence on the field known. He has 805 rushing yards through eight games played, the third-most in the Pacific Coast–Gabilan league, according to stats reported to MaxPreps.com.

Right behind Dukes is the Chieftains quarterback Thomas Nunes who has 716 rushing yards in 13 games played as well as 1,677 passing yards.

This season, Palma has outscored their foes a combined 420-274.

Mission Oak, who is making its first appearance in a state title game, is headlined by senior running back Kenny Jackson — a Division I three-star recruit with reported scholarship offers from San Jose State, Bethune-Cookman and Campbell.

A four-year varsity player, Jackson has eclipsed 100 yards rushing or more in four of Mission Oak's five playoff games. He leads the Hawk with 773 yards rushing and also has 48 receptions for 731 yards receiving.

Jackson has scored 15 total touchdowns (seven rushing, seven receiving, one kick return).

Mission Oak is on a six-game winning streak and is averaging 32.4 points per game. During the Hawks' playoff run, they have been led by a stingy defense that is conceding just 19.2 points per game. In their past two games, they have allowed just 14 points in each contest.

More: 🎓 Cal State union stages first of one-day strikes over faculty salaries

More: Salinas police investigate deadly shooting on Acosta Plaza

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Palma football heads to Pasadena for the 2023 CIF State championship