Palm Springs drops ragged season opener with last-minute mistakes

In a ragged game full of penalties, blocked kicks, turnovers and even a lightning delay, the Palm Springs Indians came up short on the final play of the first varsity football game of the season Friday night.

Palm Springs gave up a go-ahead touchdown and two-point conversion with just 39 seconds left in the game, then missed a potential winning field goal on the final play of the game as Granite Hills of Apple Valley scored a 22-21 win at Palm Springs High School.

"Mostly mental mistakes that cost us, I think," said Darryl Goree, the long-time Indians assistant coach in his first game as head coach for Palm Springs. "We did some good things, and then all of a sudden we hurt ourselves. We shot ourselves in the foot."

The Indians ran for 295 yards and rushed for three touchdowns, leading to a 21-14 lead in the fourth quarter. But the Cougars, pinned at their own 1-yard line with just under five minutes left in the game, used a pair of unsportsmanlike penalties against Palm Springs and the rushing and receiving of Kameron Smith to go the length of the field. Joey Soto scored the touchdown on a 1-yard run, follow by a 2-point conversion run by Smith with just 39 seconds to play.

But the Cougars, who had blown two trips inside the Palm Springs 10 without scoring and fumbled a punt as well, sent the ensuing kickoff out of bounds. A 35-yard pass from Bishop Miller to Koa Rapolla put the Indians inside the Cougars' 20. But on the final play of the game, Branden Vinales' 24-yard field goal attempt didn't clear the pile at the line of scrimmage.

"It might be the first game," Goree said of the mistakes. "Some of those penalties were a little over-aggressive. We got some personal fouls. I'll have to look at the film to see some of the holding calls that hurt us."

In all, Palm Springs collected 12 penalties for 110 yards. But Granite Hills also had two turnovers and a key personal foul on the Palm Springs 1 that produced an empty series for the Cougars.

The game was forced into a 30-minute delay at halftime because of a lightning strike within five miles of the school, but the lightning seemed to disappear in the second half of the contest.

The moment

In the closing minutes of the game, leading 21-14, the Palm Springs defense faced a first-and-goal for the Cougars at the 5-yard line. Palm Springs committed two penalties in the next three plays to push the Cougars inside the 3, and two plays later the Cougars burst up the middle and into the end zone. Granite Hills then decided to go for the win, and again ran up the middle with Smith, who rushed for 81 yards and caught 74 yards of passes, pushing into the end zone for the win.

Jordan Johnson (41) runs the ball during the second half of the game against Granite Hills in Palm Springs, Calif., on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The stars

Koa Rapolla rushed for 109 yards, including a tackle-breaking 49-yard run in the second quarter. He later caught a key 35-yard pass on the final drive of the game and also caught a 2-point conversion pass. Isaac Hernandez scored two rushing touchdown for the Indians of 3 and 7 yards, while Jordan Johnson also ran for 103 yards.

The chatter

"It's just learning. Baby steps, baby steps," Rapolla said after the game. "This is just preseason, so it doesn't really matter that much. But next week we've got a lot to work on."

For Goree, the game was a chance to alternate quarters between quarterbacks Bishop Miller and Favian Galvez. Both had their moments in the game, and Goree said the alternating play will likely still be in place next week against Monrovia.

"No, not for the season," Goree said of the two-quarterback plan. "We will narrow it down to just one guy pretty soon. Probably next game it will probably be kind of the same. But moving forward after that will probably just narrow it down to one guy."

The takeaway

The Palm Springs coaching staff was not happy with the lopsided nature of the penalties in the game, as Palm Springs had 110 yards and Granite Hills with just 28 yards. But Granite Hills did everything it could to lose the game in the second half, and the Indians couldn't take advantage of the Cougars' mistakes and turnovers. The Indians will have to clean up several parts of their game in the coming weeks as they hit the road against some strong opponents.

What’s next

The Indians will play the first of two consecutive non-league road games next Friday at Monrovia.

