This is how to make the Palm Royale Grasshopper cocktail at home

There was a lot to captivate our attention in Apple TV+'s new drama series Palm Royale, from Kristen Wiig being back on our screens, gorgeous 60s style costumes, and a curious blue/green cocktail. The drink in question? A Grasshopper cocktail.

We get our first glimpse of the fun looking drink during the opening scenes of the series when Kristen Wiig's character Maxine is hand delivered a Grasshopper by the waiter Robert (played by Ricky Martin), after scaling the walls to get into country club Palm Royale. As Robert delivers the cocktail he mentions how they had to send someone out to get the crucial Grasshopper ingredient the white crème de cacao.

The cocktail continues to pop up through the series, with Maxine frequently seen with one in her hand whenever at the Palm Royale. So what actually is the cocktail? And how do you make it? Here's a quick overview of the drink's history and a recipe so you can make it yourself at home (sadly we can't get Ricky Martin to deliver it).

What is a Grasshopper cocktail?

The Grasshopper cocktail was believed to have been invented in the 1910s in a bar called Tujague's, in New Orleans. It then gained popularity across the south of North America in the 1950s and 60s, right when Maxine was trying to make her way into the Palm Royale, and is typically served as an after dinner drink.

It's made with equal parts white crème de cacao and green crème de menthe, and some form of cream, and gets its name from the green colour.

There are number of variations you can do on the classic Grasshopper, which includes swapping the cream for vodka, making it a 'Flying Grasshopper' or you can add mint ice cream to make it a 'Frozen Grasshopper'.

How to make a Grasshopper cocktail

If you want to be just like Maxine, and be transported to back to 1960s Palm Beach (just without the bright blue pool sorry), then here's how to make a Grasshopper at home.

Ingredients

100ml of white crème de cacao

100ml of green crème de menthe

100ml of single cream

Garnish: shaved chocolate and fresh mint

Recipe

Add the crème de menthe, crème de cacao, and single cream into a shaker with ice. Shake well. Strain into chilled martini glass. Garnish with chocolate shavings and fresh mint.

