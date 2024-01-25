Palm Desert freshman pulling double duty as basketball and soccer star this winter

At 6:46 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 9, Palm Desert's Katelyn Gallagher was on the soccer field playing for the Aztecs in the second half of a varsity match at Rancho Mirage High.

At 6:52 p.m., six minutes later, Gallagher was on the basketball court playing for the Aztecs in a varsity girls' basketball game against the Rattlers.

Gallagher, a uniquely talented athlete in soccer and basketball, is playing both sports simultaneously this season for the Aztecs. And, oh by the way, she's only a freshman.

"You don't see this kind of player very often, and the level of commitment that she has is amazing," said varsity soccer coach Oliver Alaniz. "She's committed to both teams, to both sports, and she's committed to her schoolwork. She just has that focus for all of it and that, I think, makes her stand out."

Palm Desert freshman Katelyn Gallagher (30) passes the ball away from Shadow Hills' Ruth Barragan (10) during the first half of their game at Palm Desert High School in Palm Desert, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

Her most difficult opponent in this endeavor is the clock. A high school soccer match usually runs from 5:30 to 7 p.m., while high school basketball games start at 6:30 p.m. So every night she leaves the soccer game at a certain point, usually early to mid-second half and arrives at the basketball court a little after the game has started.

On this particular Tuesday with the game being at Rancho Mirage, Gallagher had a duffel bag ready with her basketball uniform and shoes behind the Aztecs bench. She arrived in the gym at 6:50 p.m. with 7:04 remaining in the second period and the score tied 8-8.

She grabbed an oversized sweatshirt out of the bag and put that on, then changed from her soccer jersey to her basketball jersey underneath that. Gallagher grabbed her basketball shorts and ran out into the hall, did a quick change and then ran back into the gym. Once she put her basketball shoes on, she was ready to go. She went directly to the scorer's table to check in and was in the game at 6:52 p.m. with 5:06 left in the first half.

Palm Desert freshman Katelyn Gallagher puts on a pair of Nike shoes after taking off her cleats to get ready to head to her basketball game during halftime at Palm Desert High School in Palm Desert, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

"It's actually kind of fun to go from one to the other," Gallagher said. "And it's not too challenging since I play soccer first it gets me moving fast so I get warmed up for my basketball game, so I don't have to go to basketball early and get warmed up and stretch and that kind of stuff. I can just go right into the game."

On the soccer team, Gallagher is a key cog but not a starter; usually the first reserve to come in. She enters the game with about 20 minutes left in the first half. On the basketball court, on the other hand, she's the Aztecs' top player. She is the point guard and an elite on-ball defender averaging 21.1 points per game.

Alaniz, the soccer coach, and girls' basketball coach Adam Emmer have been receptive to the idea of Gallagher playing both sports. They have worked closely together, always communicating, to do what makes the most sense on that night. They do take into account the opponent and in which sport she might be more needed on that night.

Palm Desert freshman Katelyn Gallagher is announced with the starting lineup before the start of their game at Palm Desert High School in Palm Desert, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

For example, on this night the Aztecs were playing a Rancho Mirage girls' basketball team that was at the bottom of the standings, so the logic was that she would play more of the soccer game than she normally might. Conversely, two nights later, the Aztecs were playing the No. 1 girls basketball team in the league in Shadow Hills, so there was an urgency to make sure Gallagher was available for the entire basketball game.

"Depending on the level of intensity of the game and how she's feeling and playing that game, we might keep her the whole game and she only plays half the basketball game," Alaniz said. "Or if we are settled we can have her go and start the basketball game. It depends on the level of the opponent and how she's feeling that day."

There's one number that stands out when you see Gallagher's full basketball stat line: 20.2 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 11.3 steals per game.

Hold up: 11.3 steals per game? Gallagher has a very specific skill on the hardwood and that is the unique category of steals, and Emmer isn't afraid to use it. The Aztecs have Gallagher hound the opposing team's ballhandler as she brings the ball up the court. On this particular night against Rancho Mirage, her defensive ability was on full display.

Palm Desert freshman Katelyn Gallagher looks for a shot between Shadow Hills' Victoria Hyatt (3) and Skylah Archer (24) during the first quarter of their game at Palm Desert High School in Palm Desert, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

She entered the game with 7:08 left in the first half and the score was 12-8 Palm Desert. The final score? Palm Desert won 50-8. That's right, with Gallagher in essence fully preventing the Rattlers from getting into their offense with her defense, Rancho MIrage did not score the rest of the game. Meanwhile, in less than three quarters of play, Gallagher finished with 25 points and, wait for it, 17 steals.

According to MaxPreps, her 11.3 steals per game leads not just the desert, not just the CIF-Southern Section, not just the state of California, but the entire United States.

"I've coached a lot of basketball (and) I've never seen someone who can read other players the way she does," Emmer said. "She has an uncanny ability to anticipate. She has something extra. She knows how to pick pockets without folding and get in passing lanes and she reads the court really well. She's quick and never gets tired. She comes in and you would have no idea she was playing in a varsity soccer game just a few minutes before that."

On the soccer field, a lot of the same skills translate. According to Alaniz, when she gets in, she is very much like a point guard on the pitch.

"She brings a lot of control and great distribution to the table," he said. "She has a very high soccer IQ. I've seen her on the basketball court as well, and it's the same there. She's a point guard and distributes the ball well. She does that amazingly on the soccer field as well, it really correlates."

Gallagher said that each sport helps her with the other.

Palm Desert freshman Katelyn Gallagher smiles at teammate Ava Tethal in the final minutes of the fourth quarter of their game at Palm Desert High School in Palm Desert, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

"Playing soccer helps me become more active and stay in shape, and I think because of soccer, I don't tire out very much in basketball," she said. "And then basketball helps with footwork and moving well in short distances on the soccer field."

The obvious question that she gets a lot is which sport is her favorite, or is there going to come a time when she'll choose one and give up on the other.

As the coaches navigate the games and practices to make it as easy as possible on Gallagher, she said she has no plans anytime soon to stop playing both sports, especially since her grades, which are the most important thing to her, haven't suffered. She plays both sports year-round, playing on club teams in both.

"Me and my mom were thinking maybe in a couple years I might have to choose one over the other eventually, but I'm doing both right now and enjoying both, and my coaches and teammates have been cool with it," Gallagher said, then adding with a little gleam in her eye. "Apparently in college soccer and basketball are different seasons, so maybe I could still play both and not have to make a choice."

Shad Powers is a columnist for The Desert Sun. Reach him at shad.powers@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Desert freshman playing varsity soccer, basketball simultaneously