Palm Desert done in by big plays as Rancho Verde speeds its way to a win

Palm Desert High opened the 2023 football season with a Thursday night game at Rancho Verde, and in a way, it played out a lot like a baseball game.

While Rancho Verde was hitting home runs, the Aztec offense couldn’t scratch out enough singles to keep pace.

Palm Desert lost 28-13 as Rancho Verde had four long touchdown plays all of 20 yards or more. The youthful Aztec offense moved the ball at times, but never found the end zone as the only Palm Desert score was a 33-yard interception return by Dawson Johnson.

It was the first game for Rudy Forti as the head coach of the Aztecs and he was happy with the effort he saw -- Palm Desert had the ball down eight with about three minutes left, so it wasn’t a runaway -- but they just couldn’t come up with the offense when they needed it.

Palm Desert's Zachary Gibbs (42, left) and Jackson Bishop (10) tackle Rancho Verde's Jarius Midgett (2) during the first quarter of their game at Rancho Verde High School in Moreno Valley, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

“It’s heartbreaking for the boys because they played really hard, but offensively we need to do our part,” Forti said. “We didn’t stay on the field long enough, didn’t sustain drives and we kept putting our defense’s back against the wall. And the defense responded many, many times, but you can only bend so many teams without breaking.”

The moment

The Aztecs trailed 14-3 at the half, but Johnson got the momentum swinging back toward Palm Desert with his interception-return-for-touchdown on the third play of the second half to cut the deficit to 14-10. The now revved-up defense forced a three-and-out and Rancho Verde punted. There was a penalty on the punt, but instead of taking the ball, Forti made a great coaching decision and had the Mustangs re-kick. It worked perfectly as the snap sailed over the punter’s head and rolled to the 11-yard line. The Aztecs had the ball and all the momentum, but the offense couldn’t capitalize with a TD. Instead they settled for a Ryland Risk 30-yard field goal. That cut the lead to 14-13, but to not take the lead in that moment was deflating. And sure enough they were never deep in scoring territory the rest of the way.

Palm Desert's Dawson Johnson (2) celebrates a pick-6 during the third quarter of their game at Rancho Verde High School in Moreno Valley, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

The stars

Dylan Riley, Rancho Verde running back: Riley had a monster night, churning out tough yards between electric long plays. He had TD runs of 63, 22 and 56 on the night. In all he carried the football 26 times for 264 yards and the three scores.

Rancho Verde's Dylan Riley (0) breaks away for a touchdown trailed by Palm Desert's Ethan Lua (14) and Zachary Gibbs (42) during the fourth quarter of their game at Rancho Verde High School in Moreno Valley, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Dawson Johnson, Palm Desert linebacker: Johnson validated his move to linebacker when he sniffed out a rare Rancho Verde pass play and dropped into coverage. The Mustangs QB never saw Johnson and threw almost right to him. Johnson then had the speed to return 33 yards for the score. Johnson also handled the punting duties, including an 11-yard run on a fake punt on fourth-and-10.

Zach Gibbs, Palm Desert linebacker: Gibbs was a tackling machine, including three tackles for loss. He had a drive-killing sack in the first half and paired with Dawson to create a fast and disruptive linebacking corps.

Ryland Risk, Palm Desert kicker: For the second straight year, the Aztecs cherry-picked someone from the soccer team, and it looks like they found a good one. Risk confidently made a 31-yard field goal and a 30-yard field goal in the game.

AJ Boone, Rancho Verde receiver: Boone didn’t handle the ball much, but he scored the first touchdown of the game when he took a sweep, found a seam and bolted 81 yards for a score.

The chatter

Palm Desert head coach Rudy Forti talks to his team after their loss at Rancho Verde High School in Moreno Valley, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Forti on what the offense needs to do to improve: “We need more push from the front line. Offensive line is still coming together, we’re young there. It’s tough. We’re young at receiver, young QB, just really gotta keep working at everything, and we will.”

Forti on returning to the sideline as head coach for first time in 11 years: “I love it. It was fun to be out there. I thought the coordinators called a great game, just unfortunately it didn’t come to fruition like we wanted it to.”

Zach Gibbs on the mood after the game: “First game of the season. Not the outcome we wanted, but we played our hearts out, got some minor mistakes we gotta fix and come out next week against El Centro and start fast. Hit ’em in the first quarter.”

The takeaway

The Aztecs are a proud program vying for their seventh straight league title, so a loss isn’t what they’re used to, but this wasn’t an altogether bad performance. They were in the game to the end and played hard.

The defense, which is where most of the returning talent is, is ahead of the offense at this point, but I saw flashes from the offense that gives me confidence in this group.

Quarterback AJ Rivera moved the ball at times both throwing and running it. He completed nine of 18 passes for 146 yards, most of them in the first half when the offense moved the ball better. He found a nice rapport with sophomore receiver Nicholas Dangleis, who caught three passes for 97 yards, including a beautiful 63-yarder to get the Aztecs out of the shadow of their own goal line in the fourth quarter.

Palm Desert's AJ Rivera (7) looks to throw during the first quarter of their game at Rancho Verde High School in Moreno Valley, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

Stetson Stansberry was the primary ball-carrier and he didn’t see a lot of openings as the young line is still finding itself.

This is a team that Palm Desert beat by 14 in last year’s opener, but with such a young team, Thursday night's outcome wasn’t altogether surprising. Some youthful mistakes and costly penalties stymied a few drives, but I saw enough to make me believe that Palm Desert is going to continue to improve, and they are perfectly equipped to still make some noise this season and continue their string of excellence. But it's going to take some time.

What’s next

The Aztecs are on the road again next week with a Friday night game at El Centro.

Palm Desert players get a break after their game at Rancho Verde High School in Moreno Valley, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.

