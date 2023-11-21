Palm Beach County has No. 1 ATH in the nation with Benjamin 4-star Amaree Williams

A top-ranked recruit in the nation calls Palm Beach County home.

Benjamin football's Amaree Williams, a junior, took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to share that he received the honor of being the No. 1 ATH on the updated 247Sports rankings:

"Blessed to be ranked the No. 1 ATH in the nation!"

Blessed to be ranked as the #1 ATH in the nation!

Williams, a four-star, is among the Top 3 recruits for Florida's class of 2025, only surpassed by Zephyrhills cornerback DJ Pickett and Raines offensive lineman Solomon Thomas. Out of all players across the nation, regardless of position, Williams ranks 30th.

Benjamin wide receiver Amaree Williams catches a pass for a touchdown over Cardinal Newman during their football game on October 20, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The season is over for the Bucs, who fell 28-6 to Cardinal Newman in Class 1M region semifinals last week.

However, Williams' announcement is a clear indicator that there's still a lot to be excited about when it comes to the 2024 season, as far away as it may be.

This fall, the 6-foot-5, 215 pound two-way stud propelled Benjamin to an 8-3 finish. Prior to that fateful Friday against the Crusaders, Williams had 34 tackles on the season, eight for loss, four sacks, an interception, and two fumble recoveries on defense.

The last few months saw Williams blossom on offense, too.

Benjamin offensive lineman Chase Malamala hoists wide receiver Amaree Williams in the air after a towchdown catch during their football game on October 20, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

He led the Bucs' receiving corps in touchdowns, taking over for now-Wake Forest freshman Micah Mays. Williams hauled in seven scoring passes on 16 catches for 424 yards opposite the accurate, deep-dealing arm of quarterback Jayden Vega.

A highly touted recruit as a sophomore, Williams, the son of 10-year NFL veteran Moe Williams, came into this season with a stack of offers as big as his role on Benjamin's defense in 2022.

Since opening up his skill set, that collection has grown to 34 and counting for Williams. His recruitment has also included flashy helicopter visits from Penn State coach James Franklin and Florida State coach Mike Norvell, who touched down in Palm Beach Gardens back in October.

On November 2, Williams shared a graphic featuring his top 13 choices. Among the programs listed were Georgia, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon, South Carolina, USC, Florida State, his father's alma mater of Kentucky, as well as Penn State and Texas.

Emilee Smarr is a sports reporter for the Palm Beach Post. She can be reached via email at esmarr@gannett.com.

