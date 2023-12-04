Palm Beach County heartbroken for Jordan Travis after FSU snubbed for college football playoffs

Hearts were broken in Tallahassee Sunday with the news that Florida State University wouldn't be a semifinalist for the 2023 National Championship.

A little over 400 miles southeast, a similar ache struck Palm Beach Gardens, the stomping grounds of injured Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis.

Before his transfer to FSU and the start of his collegiate career at Louisville, the ACC Player and Offensive Player of the Year, as well as Manning Award finalist, called The Benjamin School home.

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) walks off the field on crutches during the first half against the Florida Gators at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 25, 2023. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

The Buccaneers backed their former QB1 through and through as he navigated a Heisman campaign before it was stunted by a season-ending injury on Nov. 18 against North Alabama.

Benjamin football coach Eric Kresser told The Post his opinion of the College Football Playoff committee’s snub.

“I think the committee got it wrong,” Kresser said.

But no matter how the committee selected “they would have got it wrong” according to Kresser, who says the “system is broken.”

“It’s a new day in college football. The glory days are over. It’s about clicks, viewership and money these days. Sad to say,” Kresser said.

The former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, Kresser played for Steve Spurrier at the University of Florida from 1992 to 1995, transferring to Marshall University as a senior to star opposite Randy Moss.

Benjamin head coach Eric Kresser talks to his team during their regional semifinal playoff football game against Cardinal Newman in West Palm Beach on November 17, 2023.

Similarly to Travis, whose Seminoles went 13-0 as a senior, Kresser led his team to an undefeated 14-0 regular season in 1996.

The difference?

Marshall got to go to the National Championship — for Division I-AA — and won.

“FSU should have been in,” Kresser said.

October 28, 2023: Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) scrambles for a touchdown during the NCAA football game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC. Jonathan Huff/CSM (Credit Image: © Jonathan Huff/Cal Sport Media) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

A “devastated” and “heartbroken” Travis in “disbelief” apologized to fans on Sunday afternoon after the release show in a post on X.

”I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback,” Travis wrote.

“I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry.”

Local FSU commits react to semifinal snub

Benjamin High School Head Football Coach Eric Kresser with Ricky Knight III during game against Jensen Beach in Palm Beach Gardens on September 22, 2022.

The despair didn’t stop in Palm Beach Gardens.

Down I-95, a pit stop off Exit 71 will lead you to Cardinal Newman, where four-star ATH Ricky Knight III and FSU commit finished his senior season after his career began at Benjamin.

More: Florida State 'disgusted' and 'infuriated' with being left out of college football playoff | D'Angelo

Keep driving and make a turn off of Atlantic Ave, you’ll find Seminoles three-star linebacker commit Jayden Parrish at Atlantic High.

Florida State commit Jayden Parrish makes a tackle for Atlantic during a 2023 regular season game against Palm Beach Gardens.

Last but not least, a detour on Linton Blvd will see you pass American Heritage-Delray, which has hosted No. 1-ranked kicker in the nation and FSU commit Jake Weinberg since 2021.

Should they not flip come National Signing Day this month, the trio will be on campus at FSU for the 2024 season. The incoming recruiting class for the Seminoles is ranked third in the nation and features 23 hard commits.

American Heritage-Delray's Jake Weinberg kicks an extra point during a regular season game against Somerset Canyons on Oct. 13, 2023.

Weinberg, who announced his intentions to join the Noles in January, was “shocked” when he saw that his team-to-be didn’t make the cut.

“It sucked seeing how hard FSU worked all year to go 13-0 and not be able to play in the college playoffs,” Weinberg lamented. “They went undefeated and were the ACC champs.”

“Coach [Mike] Norvell prepared the team all year for this moment and then not being able to get the opportunity they deserved really hurt the team and the whole FSU community.”

More: "Corruption": Florida elected leaders blast decision to leave FSU out of football playoffs

"It actually sickened me seeing that FSU missed the playoffs," Parrish said. "Just seeing all the hard work they had put in to make the playoffs, I felt like they were robbed."

But Parrish, who intends to sign on Dec. 20 and get on campus early, has nothing but high hopes for what his freshman season will have to offer.

"The incoming recruiting class is going to make us undeniable because the whole class is going to be surrounded by great talent all around the depth chart."

Emilee Smarr is a sports reporter for the Palm Beach Post. She can be reached via email at esmarr@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Jordan Travis' high school coach, Palm Beach County FSU commits upset at snub