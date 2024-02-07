Which Palm Beach County athletes are participating in National Signing Day 2024?

Less than two months later, National Signing Day is among us again.

Over 20 Palm Beach County student-athletes are joining recruits across the nation in putting pen to paper on their National Letters of Intent and taking the next step toward competing at the next level.

Get to know the names of local seniors set to ink their commitments this week as another signing period begins.

Atlantic

Jadarius Patterson − Edward Waters University football

Oneil Shearer − St. Thomas University football

Norris Brinkley − St. Thomas University football

Benjamin

Benjamin wide receiver Amaree Williams catches a pass for a touchdown over Cardinal Newman during their football game on October 20, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Harrison Ashley − Allegheny College baseball

Luca Balzano − Bates University men's soccer

Cannon Baughman − University of Tampa baseball

Nick Cecchini − St. Bonaventure University men's golf

D’Andre LaVassaur − Football commitment to be announced on Feb. 7.

Matthew McKenzie − Bethune Cookman University football

Logan Smith − Northeastern University men's rowing

Amaree Williams − Florida State University football

Boynton Beach

Boynton Beach star Bobby T. Smith (3) carries the ball against Somerset-Canyons on Sept. 29, 2023.

Bobby T. Smith − Football commitment to be announced at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 7.

Cardinal Newman

Cardinal Newman Ta'Narie Locust waves during Senior Night against Benjamin during their football game on October 20, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Braden Chisholm − University of South Florida football

Ta'Narie Locust − Keiser University football

Taylor Montgomery − Warner University football

Luke Warnock − Bentley University football

Palm Beach Central

Mikey Gayle, Central

Mikey Gayle − Cornell University football

Isaias Sauceda − St. Vincent College football

Royal Palm Beach

Cole Boden − Brewton-Parker College baseball

John Montgomery − Keiser University baseball

Emilee Smarr is a sports reporter for the Palm Beach Post. She can be reached via email at esmarr@gannett.com.

