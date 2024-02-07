Which Palm Beach County athletes are participating in National Signing Day 2024?
Less than two months later, National Signing Day is among us again.
Over 20 Palm Beach County student-athletes are joining recruits across the nation in putting pen to paper on their National Letters of Intent and taking the next step toward competing at the next level.
Get to know the names of local seniors set to ink their commitments this week as another signing period begins.
Atlantic
Jadarius Patterson − Edward Waters University football
Oneil Shearer − St. Thomas University football
Norris Brinkley − St. Thomas University football
Benjamin
Harrison Ashley − Allegheny College baseball
Luca Balzano − Bates University men's soccer
Cannon Baughman − University of Tampa baseball
Nick Cecchini − St. Bonaventure University men's golf
D’Andre LaVassaur − Football commitment to be announced on Feb. 7.
Matthew McKenzie − Bethune Cookman University football
Logan Smith − Northeastern University men's rowing
Amaree Williams − Florida State University football
Boynton Beach
Bobby T. Smith − Football commitment to be announced at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 7.
Cardinal Newman
Braden Chisholm − University of South Florida football
Ta'Narie Locust − Keiser University football
Taylor Montgomery − Warner University football
Luke Warnock − Bentley University football
Palm Beach Central
Mikey Gayle − Cornell University football
Isaias Sauceda − St. Vincent College football
Royal Palm Beach
Cole Boden − Brewton-Parker College baseball
John Montgomery − Keiser University baseball
Emilee Smarr is a sports reporter for the Palm Beach Post. She can be reached via email at esmarr@gannett.com.
This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Which Palm Beach County athletes will sign for National Signing Day 2024?