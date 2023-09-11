Palm Beach Central football star Waden Charles commits to Miami Hurricanes

Palm Beach Central wide receiver and defensive back Waden Charles has decided it's all about the U.

The four-star class of 2025 prospect announced his commitment to the Mario Cristobal and the University of Miami on Sunday evening.

Charles shared a graphic of himself in Miami's green and orange threads to X, formerly known as Twitter, confirming that he's "1000% committed" to the Hurricanes.

Billed at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Charles is the No. 26 recruit in Florida and ranks among the country's top 10 ATHs for the 2025 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

Waden Charles (9) of Somerset Academy-Canyons breaks free for a 79-yard touchdown in the second half against American Heritage-Delray on Friday, Oct. 10, 2022 in Delray Beach.

As a sophomore playing at Somerset Academy-Canyons, he posted 1,067 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 53 catches. In 10 games on defense, Charles had 66 tackles − 48 solo − three interceptions and two pass breakups. He transferred to Class 4M state semifinalist Central in July.

Miami won Charles over programs including, but not limited to, Akron, Arkansas State, Auburn, Florida, Florida A&M, Florida State, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, UMass, Michigan, South Florida, Texas A&M, and Toledo.

He's the first ATH commit to UM's 2025 recruiting class. The Canes' 2024 recruiting class, which hosts four-star Chance Robinson of Saint Thomas Aquinas and Chaminade-Madonna five-star Joshisa Trader, is ranked No. 16 in the nation.

Emilee Smarr is the high school sports reporter for the Palm Beach Post. She can be reached via email at esmarr@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Palm Beach Central star Waden Charles commits to Miami Hurricanes