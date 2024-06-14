Palm Beach 7A-6A softball first team, second team, honorable mention and coach of the year

FIRST TEAM

Sam Basen, IF, Jupiter sophomore: Basen provided pop for the Warriors, hitting 10 extra-base hits. She notched a .394 batting average with 14 RBIs and a team-leading 1.129 OPS and also pitched in eight games, winning two and posting a 2.83 ERA.

Sophia Camacho, IF, Spanish River senior: Camacho, an FAU signee, paced the Sharks in batting average, hitting .429 this season. She had 20 RBIs, 13 extra-base hits and two home runs. She also posted a 1.200 OPS.

Sabrina Diaz, UTIL, Forest Hill senior: Diaz was the heart of the Falcons’ lineup, leading the team in batting average (.500), extra-base hits (12), home runs (two), RBIs (23) and OPS (1.549).

Annabella Hamilton, OF, Palm Beach Central junior: Hamilton led the Broncos with a .459 batting average, driving in 16 runs with 11 extra-base hits and one home run.

Angeline Mergen, P, Park Vista sophomore: Mergen, the younger sister of player of the year Nicole Mergen, led the Cobras with a .393 batting average. She had 35 hits — six of which were for extra bases — and 15 RBIs. She also made seven appearances in the circle, going 4-2 with a 2.46 ERA In 31 1/3 innings.

Tori Payne, P, Wellington junior: Payne was one of Palm Beach County’s top aces this season. She went 17-3 with a 1.26 ERA and struck out 162 batters in 133 2/3 innings. She also hit .357 with 17 RBIs and a .924 OPS.

Grace Rawn, OF, Seminole Ridge senior: Rawn, a USF signee, was one of the county’s most dangerous hitters. She hit .534 with four home runs and a stellar 1.572 OPS.

Kaylee Riles, C, Wellington junior: Riles, the battery partner for Payne, was arguably the top hitter in a deep Wellington lineup. She led the team with a .395 average and had three home runs with a team-best 1.319 OPS.

Tamsin Scarrett, IF, Spanish River senior: Scarrett was the Sharks’ top power hitting, batting .362 with four home runs. She had a 1.082 OPS.

Sasha Seidel, P, Jupiter sophomore: Seidel was dominant in the circle. Although she went 13-8, she had a 0.97 ERA and struck out 189 batters in 129 2/3 innings.

Sydney Shaffer, P, Palm Beach Gardens junior: Shaffer was excellent this season, posting an 11-1 record with a 0.73 ERA. She struck out 111 batters in 96 innings.

Arianna Sheerer, John I. Leonard junior: Sheerer was the top hitter in a deep Lancers lineup, batting .591 with 10 extra-base hits and one home run. She had 19 steal and a 1.605 OPS.

Lauryn Thompson, IF, Atlantic senior: Thompson was one of the state’s most prolific hitters, batting an astounding .760 (19 for 25) in nine games. She had 17 RBIs, two home runs, four triples and 16 steals.

Reagan Towns, IF, Palm Beach Gardens junior: Towns posted an all-around strong season. She hit .388 with 28 runs scored, 10 doubles, a home run and 1.053 OPS. She also stole eight bases.

SECOND TEAM

Bryanna Ariza Mercedes, UTIL, John I. Leonard senior

Araya Brunner, UTIL, West Boca Raton junior

Chloe Coffie, C, Seminole Ridge sophomore

Sienna Cook, IF, Dwyer sophomore

London Gomes, IF, Jupiter sophomore

Madison Luft, OF, West Boca Raton junior

Murphie Ockunzzi, IF, Forest Hill sophomore

Giselle Portanova, P, Spanish River junior

Ava Regoli, IF, Palm Beach Central junior

Kaman Reno, IF, Palm Beach Gardens junior

Tori Scott, IF, Palm Beach Gardens junior

Shea Towns, UTIL, Palm Beach Gardens sophomore

Lindsey VanRavenswaay, IF, Palm Beach Central senior

Yanina Varela, IF, John I. Leonard junior

HONORABLE MENTION

Forest Hill: Kiersten Farkas, Lauren Fritz, Alyssa Navarro

John I. Leonard: Shadra Duarte, Angelixa Stephenson

Jupiter: Rylee Lewis, Emma Lucchesi, Sienna Rodriguez

Olympic Heights: Kaitlyn Courtney, Ashley Daniels, Lex Gleichenhaus, Mya Rey-Anderson

Palm Beach Central: Ashley Diaz

Palm Beach Gardens: Brynn Dion-Catsus, Finola Evans, Holly Frankl, Madison Quinn

Park Vista: Hannah Durante, Isabella Golas, Nariyah Jones

Santaluces: Jasmine Brooks

Seminole Ridge:, Yasmin Gonzalez, Isabella Martinez, Maya Moro, Hailey Vassalotti

Spanish River: Alaina George, Abygail Gonzalez, Julia Massarella

Wellington: Brianna Casey, Eryn Lowe, Ava Matrascia, Dyami Meredith, Kelsie Riggan

West Boca Raton: Gabrielle David, Gabriela Thigpen

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mark Boretti, Wellington: Boretti, the long-time Wolverines coach, led Wellington to a 20-4 record — its third straight season with 20 or more wins — and a third consecutive district title before falling to Jupiter in the second round of the playoffs.