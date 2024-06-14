Palm Beach 7A-6A baseball first team, second team, honorable mention and coach of the year

FIRST TEAM

Kaden Bartlett, P, Boca Raton senior: Bartlett was an efficient pitcher for the Bobcats, going 5-2 with a 1.47 ERA. He walked only eight in 47 2/3 innings and allowed 36 hits for a 0.92 WHIP.

Brady Blanks, C, Jupiter junior: Blanks was part of a deep Warriors lineup, batting .420 with three home runs and 22 RBIs. He posted a 1.179 OPS.

Cael Brannon, P, Park Vista senior: Brannon was part of an excellent rotation duo with player of the year Ethan Mattison. Brannon went 4-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings.

Bryce Jackson, IF, Dwyer senior: Jackson, a South Florida signee, brought blazing speed to the diamond, finishing second in the county with 30 stolen bases. At states, Jackson went 4 for 8 with a double as the Panthers won their first state title. Jackson hit .424 with a home run, 29 RBIs and 1.049 OPS.

Keaton Kangas, IF, Santaluces senior: Kangas paced the Chiefs with a .400 batting average, showing off a strong batting eye with 15 walks and only seven strikeouts. Kangas, a Florida Gulf Coast signee, had seven extra-base hits and 11 steals.

Tyler Lichtenberger, IF, West Boca Raton senior: Lichtenberger, an Appalachian State signee, was a slugging threat, hitting .342 with a county-leading six home runs and 27 RBIs. He had a 1.109 OPS and also pitched 9 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.

James Litman, P, West Boca Raton senior: Litman, a Florida Atlantic signee, was one of Palm Beach County’s most dominant pitchers. The right-hander went 4-1 with a 1.94 ERA, striking out 84 batters in 57 2/3 innings.

Brandon Marchese, IF, Royal Palm Beach senior: Marchese was a catalyst in the Wildcats’ lineup, hitting .441 with 12 RBIs and 13 steals. He had a 1.093 OPS. Marchese, a Palm Beach State signee, also pitched 38 2/3 innings and had a 1.81 ERA.

Steven Montes, UTIL, John I. Leonard senior: Montes hit .491 and led the county with 38 stolen bases. Montes had five doubles and five triples, notching a 1.372 OPS. Montes also excelled on the mound, pitching 17 2/3 innings with a 1.19 ERA and 33 strikeouts.

Kody Morgan, P, Dwyer senior: Morgan did well on the mound for Dwyer, going 4-2 with a 1.63 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings. Morgan, a USF signee, was also a threat at the plate, hitting .310 with two home runs.

Moshe Presberg, UTIL, Spanish River senior: Presberg was a solid infielder and pitcher for the Sharks. He hit .400 with seven RBIs while also pitching 35 innings with a 2.20 ERA.

Nick Rovitti, P, Dwyer senior: Rovitti was an ace on the hill, going 11-1 with a 1.38 ERA. He had 104 strikeouts, which was second in the county, in 71 innings. Rovitti pitched a complete-game shutout in a state semifinal win.

Colton Schwarz, IF, Jupiter junior: Schwarz, a Florida commit, led Jupiter with four home runs and hit .393. Schwarz had 25 RBIs, six steals and a 1.139 OPS.

Jackson Miller, OF, Dwyer senior: Miller excelled for the Panthers’ state-title team this year, batting .440 with three home runs, 25 RBIs, 25 steals and a 1.285 OPS. Miller was 4 for 9 at states with a double, a triple, a home run and two steals. Miller is an Ole Miss signee.

SECOND TEAM

Jhon Abreu, P, Wellington junior

Victor Garcia-Gosling, UTIL, John I. Leonard sophomore

Gabe Graulau, OF, Jupiter junior

Luke Hogue, IF, Palm Beach Gardens senior

Charlie Houd, P, Palm Beach Central junior

Josh Hungler, C, Park Vista senior

William Mencho, OF, Palm Beach Central senior

Taro Pustilnik, P, Park Vista senior

Dovydas Raciunas, P, Spanish River junior

Ryan Senecal, C, Jupiter junior

Connor Sorge, P, Jupiter junior

Zach Stefan, P, Boca Raton senior

Dawson Thrush, UTIL, Dwyer senior

Lucas Valencia, P, Palm Beach Gardens junior

HONORABLE MENTION

Boca Raton: Aidan Donnelly, Chase Walls

Dwyer: Audan Jasperson, Ben Lubeck, Sully Smith

Forest Hill: Dominic Castro, Jonathan DeLa Cruz, Yampiel Chavez, Alexander Perez

John I. Leonard: Jenniel Garcia-Concepcion, Shawn Lopez, Jariel Rodriguez

Jupiter: Mason Barela, Luke Knight, Gavin Marchese, Andrew Todd

Lake Worth: Yoinner Blanco, Anthony Caraballo, Kenny Curley, Anthony Duran

Palm Beach Central: Jabari Seguignol

Palm Beach Gardens: Cam Carpenter, Miguel Marrero, Jomari Philostin

Park Vista: Will Bavaro, Joseph Calise, Anthony Espinosa, Frank Sgarlata

Royal Palm Beach: Jaxon Gelb

Santaluces: Edinson Cantillo, Samir Hurtado, Trevor Malloy, Matthew Martinez

Seminole Ridge: Nikolas Halleran, Gage Roof, Jaiden Walton

Spanish River: Brennan Barczai, Jason Rothberg, Roman Zabala

Wellington: Lucas Bratten, Christian Goncalves, Trevor King

West Boca Raton: Parks Fucci, Matt Pagan

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jordan Yamamoto, Dwyer: Yamamoto, a former Marlins pitcher, took over the Panthers this season. All he did in his first season was led Dwyer to its first state title, going 23-7-1 in 2024.