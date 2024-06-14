Palm Beach 5A-1A softball co-players of the year: Bella Ruggiero, Oxbridge Academy senior; Aubrey Wurst, American Heritage-Delray senior

Palm Beach County featured two of the top softball players in the state this year.

American Heritage-Delray’s Aubrey Wurst was one of the state’s most dominant pitchers. Oxbridge Academy’s Bella Ruggiero was one of Florida’s most fearsome sluggers.

Unfortunately, the two stars did not play each other this year, so they did not get to pit their talents against each other on the diamond. They are the Sun Sentinel’s Palm Beach County Class 5A-1A co-players of the year.

Wurst was nearly unhittable in 14 games in the pitcher’s circle. The senior Maryland signee went 10-3, allowing just 22 hits. She notched a minuscule ERA of 0.15, which was second in Florida and 12th in the nation, according to MaxPreps.

Wurst tossed 95 2/3 innings, recording 287 total outs. Of those 287 outs, Wurst struck out a nearly incomprehensible 229 hitters. She struck out double-digit opponents in 13 of 14 games, including a season-high 24 in a 11 1/3 inning outing against Fort Pierce Lincoln Park Academy.

As stunning as Wurst’s numbers were in the circle, Ruggiero matched them in the batter’s box. The senior catcher, a Florida State signee, led the ThunderWolves in nearly every offensive category: batting average (.617), hits (37), extra-base hits (26), home runs (16), RBIs (50) and OPS (2.336). She also stole seven bases.

Ruggiero’s 16 home runs led all of Florida, as did her 1.617 slugging percentage, according to MaxPreps. Her batting averaged tied for 38th state-wide, and she was tied for third in RBIs.

Before Ruggiero starts her college career with the Seminoles, she will have a chance to represent her country this summer. Ruggiero was named to the United States U18 national team and will compete at the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup.