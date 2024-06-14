Palm Beach 5A-1A softball first team, second team, honorable mention and coach of the year

FIRST TEAM

Carolina Duncan, P, King’s Academy freshman: Duncan broke onto the scene as the Lions’ ace, posting a 10-3 record with a 1.68 ERA. She struck out 88 batters in 71 innings and pitched one shutout. Duncan was a solid hitter, as well, batting .298 with a pair of home runs.

Mackenzie Gerst, IF, Dr. Joaquin Garcia junior: Gerst, playing in the first year of the Dr. Garcia program, led the team with a .426 batting average and 29 hits. She had 11 extra-base hits, including one home run, and had a 1.191 OPS.

Kayla Glucksman, IF, Oxbridge Academy sophomore: Glucksman was second on the ThunderWolves with a .430 batting average and 34 hits. She scored 41 times. She led the team with 18 steals.

Madelyn Horner, C, Cardinal Newman freshman: Horner was another part of the Crusaders’ deep lineup, finishing second on the team with a .540 batting average. She had three home runs and a 1.566 OPS.

Madison Jennings, IF, Oxbridge Academy senior: Jennings had a strong season at the plate, batting .429 with 30 hits, 26 runs and 16 extra-base hits. She was second on the team with a 1.273 OPS.

Ava Johnston, IF, Dr. Joaquin Garcia junior: Johnston was the Bulldogs’ top slugger, leading the team with nine home runs. She hit .406 and led the team with a 1.410 OPS.

Morgan Katz, C, American Heritage-Delray senior: Katz was the to hitter for the Stallions, leading the team in batting average (.575), runs scored (21) and OPS (1.562). She tied for the team lead with one home run.

Reese Khanna, IF, Cardinal Newman sophomore: Khanna had a breakout sophomore year, leading the Crusaders with a .594 batting average, 11 home runs and 37 RBIs. She posted an outstanding 1.994 OPS.

Gracyn Needle, IF, King’s Academy freshman: Needle was prolific at the plate, leading the Lions in batting average (.574), home runs (3), OPS (1.612) and stolen bases (16).

Olivia Sanford, IF, Glades Day senior: Sanford excelled this season, leading the Gators with a .476 batting average and four home runs. She had 18 RBIs and seven steals.

Lily Stone, IF, King’s Academy freshman: Stone was a sparkplug for the Lions, finishing second on the team with a .534 batting average while leading the team with 31 hits. She had four doubles and five triples, notching a 1.361 OPS.

Kris Taleff, IF, Cardinal Newman Newman sophomore: Taleff was also part of Cardinal Newman’s excellent lineup. She hit .439 and was second on the team with five home runs. She had a 1.529 OPS.

Kaylee Wilt, IF, Somerset Canyons senior: Wilt was the Cougars’ most dangerous hitter, batting .585 with six extra-base hits and a home run. She also stole 11 bases.

Sophia Colangelo, P, Cardinal Newman senior: The Crusaders ace excelled in the circle and at the plate. As a pitcher, she tossed 80 innings and notched a 10-4 record with a 1.66 ERA, striking out 140 batters. Colangelo also hit .500 with 20 RBIs and nine extra-base hits.

SECOND TEAM

Carla Brown, P, Glades Day senior

Kathryn Costello, IF, American Heritage-Delray freshman

Gabby Edwards, OF, Oxbridge Academy senior

Ella Mae Lipp, IF, Dr. Joaquin Garcia freshman

Alexa Muller, IF, Oxbrdige Academy senior

Stella Rineheimer, IF, Suncoast senior

Tess Rodriguez, C, Boca Raton Christian seventh-grader

Julianne Severson, UTIL, Berean Christian freshman

Lillian Severson, UTIL, Berean Christian eighth-grader

Julia Siegel, P, Boca Raton Christian junior

Ryleigh Singer, P, Somerset Canyons sophomore

Maryn Thompson, IF, Glades Day senior

Taylor Wilt, C, Somerset Canyons senior

Kiersten Zimmerman, OF, King’s Academy sophomore

HONORABLE MENTION

Berean Christian: Hailey Georgic, Elizabeth Kowalski, Jordyn Powell

Boca Raton Christian: Avery Cinnante, Dani Demott

Cardinal Newman: Maeve Adams, Annabelle Walsh

Dr. Joaquin Garcia: Annabelle Brisco

Glades Central: Magdana Belance

Glades Day: Reilly Baltazar, Kristabella Flournah, Armani Powe, Kinley Seider

King’s Academy: Emma Thornton

Oxbridge Academy: Hanna Krasulak, Ashley Nevarez, Elle Perrotto, Taylor Priske, Ila Trueblood

Suncoast: Sara Jayne, Jenesis Spence

COACH OF THE YEAR

Angela Garcia, Cardinal Newman: Garcia led the Crusaders to a 15-5 record, which was only their second season over .500 since 2011. Cardinal Newman’s 15 wins was the most the Crusaders have notched in a season since 2009.