Palm Beach 5A-1A baseball first team, second team, honorable mention and coach of the year

FIRST TEAM

Joey Abbazia, P, American Heritage-Delray senior: Abbazia was an innings-eater for the Stallions, going 6-4 with four complete games and three shutouts. He had a 1.38 ERA in 50 2/3 innings, striking out 73 batters.

Bradley Cooper, IF, Atlantic Christian senior: Cooper had an excellent year at the plate, hitting .545 with a .630 on-base percentage. Cooper notched 12 extra-base hits with one home run.

Joseph Connor, OF, Lake Worth Christian senior: Connor was a run producer for Lake Worth Christian, driving in 21 runs with a .453 batting average. He had 10 extra-base hits and a 1.224 OPS.

Marquis Clarke, UTIL, Glades Day senior: Clarke did well at the plate and on the mound. He hit .478 with two home runs and a 1.281 OPS. Clarke also stole 22 bags. As a pitcher, Clarke went 3-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 26 innings.

Dominic Demarzo, C, Cardinal Newman sophomore: DeMarzo was a source of power in the crusaders’ lineup, batting .455 with a 1.132 OPS. He had one home run and nine extra-base hits with 24 RBIs.

Ben Dulin, C, Jupiter Christian senior: Dulin was one of the Eagles’ top hitters batting .431 with two home runs and a 1.270 OPS. He also stole 15 bases.

Liam Heady, P, Jupiter Christian senior: Heady dominated opposing hitters, going 6-0 with a 1.07 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings. Heady allowed only seven earned runs all season.

Jadin Herrera, UTIL, Glades Day senior: Herrera was a two-way threat for the Gators. He hit .471 with a 1.272 OPS and 27 steals. He also had a 3.26 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 34 innings.

Sam Lovitz, P, Cardinal Newman junior: Lovitz, a Florida commit, was dominant on the hill. He went undefeated, notching a 7-0 record, with a 1.07 ERA. Lovitz struck out 53 batters in 39 1/3 innings and had just a 0.86 WHIP.

Dane Rossi, P, American Heritage-Delray senior: Rossi teamed with Joey Abbazia for an effective one-two punch. Rossi went 6-1 with a 2.24 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 40 /3 innings.

EJ Velez, IF, Boca Raton Christian senior: Led the team with a .508 batting average, driving in 19 runs and accruing 10 extra-base hits.

Peyton Warner, P, Trinity Christian freshman: Although Warner is a freshman, he was the ace of the Warriors’ staff. He went 4-2 with a 1.56 ERA, striking out 57 batters in 49 1/3 innings.

Brodey Bitove, OF, Benjamin senior: Bitove had a stellar year for the Buccaneers, hitting .423 with six extra-base hits. He drove in 16 RBIs and had six steals. Bitove signed to play at Pepperdine.

Drew Buchanan, IF, Benjamin junior: Buchanan helped make the Benjamin offense go, hitting .356 with 10 steals and 13 RBIs.

Brady King, UTIL, Suncoast senior: King was an excellent two-way player for the Chargers. On the mound, he went 5-2 with a 1.28 ERA. He struck out 58 hitters in 38 1/3 innings and posted a 0.76 WHIP. King is a Barry University signee.

SECOND TEAM

Gabriel Acevedo, IF, Cardinal Newman junior

Tanner Barfield, P, King’s Academy senior

Emery Coleman, P, St. Andrew’s junior

Dylan Dubovik, OF, St. Andrew’s junior

James Elliot, P, Cardinal Newman junior

Alessandro Gonzalez, IF, Atlantic Christian senior

Max Gonzalez, P, Cardinal Newman junior

Grant Hugus, OF, Cardinal Newman senior

Mia Kruspe, P, Lake Worth Christian sophomore

Jaden Martin, IF, Cardinal Newman junior

Albert Medina, P, Saint John Paul II Academy senior

Dalton Needle, IF, King’s Academy junior

Gray Redish, OF, Glades Day sophomore

Brett Terry, P, Dr. Joaquin Garcia junior

HONORABLE MENTION

American Heritage-Delray: Jack Quinn, Elias Raptis

Atlantic Christian: Reylli Campusano, Andreas Nava

Benjamin: Gus Doskey, Shane Giaimo, Griffin Miller, Derek Rubin

Berean Christian: Elijah Brown, Jack Doucette, Connor King, Reilley Moore

Boca Raton Christian: Reid Storms, Nathan Walters

Cardinal Newman: Finn Duran, Alex Thompson

Dr. Joaquin Garcia: Trevor Palmieri, Robert White

Glades Day: Adrian Baeza, Blake Barnes, Peyton Pitts

Jupiter Christian: Jaden Kostura, James Rheinecker

King’s Academy: Nolan Payne, Luke Shelhamer

Lake Worth Christian: Kingston Kiley, Teegan Summerill

St. Andrew’s: Carter Derks, Ethan Pribramsky

Saint John Paul II Academy: Connor Cavo, Beau Rurey, Thomas Velardi

Suncoast: Jason Giamboi, Hayden Neihoff

Trinity Christian: Alec Cabrera, Erick Soto

COACH OF THE YEAR

Nick Franco, Dr. Joaquin Garcia: Franco, the longtime coach at Santaluces, took over a brand new program at Dr. Joaquin Garcia High. Despite having no seniors on the team and playing in a tough district that included eventual title winner Cardinal Gibbons, perennially strong American Heritage-Delray and several other solid teams, he finished 11-15 in his first year.