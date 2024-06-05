Palisade names John Sidanycz as Head Boys Basketball Coach

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Palisade Bulldogs have brought back a familiar face to Grand Valley High School hoops.

Palisade Athletics announced the hiring of former Central boys’ head coach John Sidanycz as the team’s next head man.

Sidanycz spent the last five seasons with the Central Warriors, amassing a 42-66 overall record during that span.

Sidanycz resigned his position as Warriors head coach in March.

This comes in the wake of last week’s news that former Palisade head coach Cory Hitchcock accepted a head coaching job in Texas to become the head Womens’ Basketball coach at Texas A&M Texarkana.

Wishing the best to coach Hitchcock in Texas and to coach Sidanycz staying home in the Valley.

