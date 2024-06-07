Palisade, Fruita highlight CHSAA All-State baseball list

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — All four Grand Valley schools had players mentioned in CHSAA’s all-state list including three from the Palisade Bulldogs.

Congratulations to Palisade’s Kian Kinslow on being named all-state 2nd team in 4A, he led the Dawgs with 39 RBI’s this season.

And congrats to Hunter Howard and Easton Embrey on being named All-State honorable mention.

Howard led Palisade in hits, runs, home runs, and batting average with a .469 – and he hit a huge walk-off a month ago to down Coal Ridge.

Easton Embrey meanwhile did it at the plate and on the mound… he led the Dawgs with 67 strikeouts this season/

Joining them as honorable mentions in 4A: Grand Junction’s Will Applegate, Montrose’s Gage Wareham and Central’s Ryland Nostrand, who signed with Utah State Eastern earlier this year.

In 5A…. the Fruita Wildcats, who finished 19 and 5, had three players on the All-State honorable mention list, Kolton Hicks, Parker Noah and pitcher Lucas Weaver… who threw a no-hitter against the GJ Tigers.

And a big congrats to Logan Gross of Rifle, who was named 2nd team all-state in 4A.

