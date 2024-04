Palisade Baseball wins 6th in a row

Palisade Baseball wins 6th in a row

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Bulldogs are on fire.

Six wins in a row.

14-4-1.

10-0 in Western Slope League Play.

And a 10-4 win over Rifle tonight.

Watch above for the highlights.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.