Palestinians say protester killed in clashes in West Bank

·1 min read

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — A Palestinian man was killed by live Israeli fire on Friday in a town in the occupied West Bank that has seen months of heavy clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli forces, Palestinian officials said.

Imad Duikat, 38, was shot in the chest in the northern town of Beita and pronounced dead at a hospital, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, another protester was shot in the foot by live ammunition and 20 others wounded by rubber bullets during Friday’s clashes.

The Israeli army said hundreds of Palestinian protesters threw rocks and firebombs at Israeli troops, who responded with rubber bullets and live fire.

Palestinian protesters in Beita have held repeated demonstrations against the establishment of an unauthorized Israeli settlement outpost there that they say was built on their land. At least five protesters have been killed in the clashes.

Under a deal in June between the Israeli government and the settlers of the Eviatar outpost, the settlers left the area, but the settlement’s buildings remain intact and under army guard. The Palestinians reject the deal and say it is a step by Israel toward taking their land.

European representatives from West Bank Protection Consortium — which includes nine European Union member states and five international charities — visited Beita following concerns about the recent rise in violence over the Eviatar outpost.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek the area as the heartland of their future independent state. Most of the international community considers the settlements illegal and an obstacle to peace.

Recommended Stories

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell spars with CNN reporter in off-the-rails interview

    Lindell went from talking about hugging his interviewer to angrily accusing him of lying in a matter of seconds.

  • House lawmaker suing Pelosi over mask rule says he has COVID

    Rep. Ralph Norman tweeted that he began experiencing minor symptoms of COVID-19 on Thursday.

  • People think Disney is making a series of subtle digs at Trump with new animatronic Hall of Presidents

    Several choices for the attraction seem to reveal some subtle shots fired at Donald Trump

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Ripped For ‘Encouraging Violence’ With Anti-Vaccine Speech

    An audience in Alabama cheered when the conspiracy-loving lawmaker praised their state for having one of the country's lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates.

  • ‘Trump card’ former president wants his supporters to carry misspells the word ‘official’

    Golden loyalty card has been ridiculed on social media

  • White House fires back at Florida's GOP governor over handling of COVID surge

    The White House on Thursday hit back at Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis after he told President Joe Biden he will stand "in his way" while the country experiences an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases, with press secretary Jen Psaki saying the "facts" about hospitalizations in Florida speak for themselves. At Thursday's briefing with reporters, ABC News Correspondent Stephanie Ramos raised DeSantis’ latest fundraising push using the president’s comments from Tuesday urging DeSantis to help or "get out of the way," and she asked whether Biden is considering reaching out to DeSantis.

  • Mike Lindell loses it when confronted with facts in bizarre interview

    On Anderson Cooper 360 Thursday, Cooper aired an interview between CNN investigative reporter Drew Griffin and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Lindell has made numerous claims of voter fraud, even claiming to have indisputable evidence that former President Donald Trump won the election, but he has yet to actually provide that evidence. Lindell has claimed to have spent millions in his futile quest to prove the election was fraudulent, leading Griffin to wonder if Lindell is just being scammed. “You could possibly be the victim of a scam here,” Griffin said. “Well then why don’t you come to the symposium and make $5 million,” Lindell replied. “Are you worried about me? We should give a hug. You’re worried about old Mike? Oh, God bless you.” But Lindell’s jovial mood was brief. “We’re worried that what you are doing is mistakenly or deliberately destroying the confidence in the legitimate, elected President of the United States, and fostering real damage to this country,” Griffin said. Lindell furiously denied ever saying anything bad about Democrats or President Biden, and accused Griffin of lying.

  • 'Weapon of war': the U.S. rifle loved by drug cartels and feared by Mexican police

    The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.

  • Belarus runner used quick thinking to avoid being sent home

    A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals back home after publicly criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games used quick thinking to get help, using her phone to translate a plea and show it to Japanese police as she tried to avoid being forced onto a plane. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya described on Thursday a dramatic series of events at the Olympics that led her to decide not to return to Belarus, where an authoritarian government has relentlessly pursued its critics. After posting a message on social media that criticized the way her team was being managed, Tsimanouskaya said she was told to pack her bags.

  • Trump push for faster, but wasteful dishwashers appears headed for rinse cycle

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump really got the crowd going last year when he promised them faster dishwashers. "Anybody have a new dishwasher?" Trump said at the campaign rally in Milwaukee in January 2020, using hyperbole to claim modern, efficient dishwashers needed 10 cycles to clean dishes. Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "I'm sorry for that," Trump said. "I'm sorry for that. It's worthless. They give you so l

  • Rupert Murdoch hates Trump, but can't stop Trumpism on Fox News because he's lost control of the network, Murdoch biographer says in The 600-Word Interview

    According to Wolff, Murdoch is ready to sell off Fox News, but the cost is just too high for any prospective buyer.

  • Watch these A-10 attack aircraft make history by operating from a US highway for the first time

    The Michigan State Police tweeted Thursday that "no speeding citations were issued during the exercise."

  • Belarusian sprinter lands in Poland after defying order home

    Footage published on the official Facebook profile of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki showed the athlete walking out of a plane from Vienna and talking to Belarusian opposition politician Pavel Latushko and member of the Polish parliament Szymon Szynkowski Vel Sek.Tsimanouskaya caused a furor on Sunday when she said coaches angry at her criticism had ordered her to pack and go to the airport. She refused to board a flight home and sought protection from Japanese police.After two nights in Poland's embassy in Tokyo, the 24-year-old travelled first to the Austrian capital Vienna and then onto Warsaw, sporting sunglasses with the words "I RUN CLEAN."Poland, which has long been critical of Lukashenko and harbored many activists from Belarus, has granted her and her husband humanitarian visas.

  • Lalibela: Ethiopia's Tigray rebels take Unesco world heritage town

    Forces from the Tigray region have taken control of Lalibela, home to famed rock-hewn churches.

  • ‘Don’t test us’: Iran threatens ‘decisive’ response to any Israeli strike

    A prominent Iranian official warned Israel not to conduct a military operation against Iran, as the rival Middle Eastern powers trade threats following an attack on an Israeli-managed oil tanker.

  • GOP Rep. Mo Brooks is seeking immunity from lawsuit over Jan. 6 Capitol attack

    GOP Rep. Mo Brooks is seeking immunity from lawsuit over Jan. 6 Capitol attack

  • Greg Abbott turns Republican rage into law

    On the Texas governor's unconstitutional embrace of the base

  • Belarus sprinter Tsimanouskaya 'happy to be in safety'

    Tsimanouskaya took refuge at the Polish embassy in Tokyo after refusing her team's orders to fly home from the Olympic Games. "I'm happy to be here, I'm happy to be in safety", she said at a news conference in Warsaw after her arrival on Wednesday (August 4) morning. She also thanked the Japanese government, airport police and the Polish authorities, including those who accompanied her from Tokyo to Warsaw.

  • More than 10,000 migrants reach UK as Channel crossings hit a new daily record

    More than 10,000 migrants have officially crossed the Channel by small boat so far this year after almost 500 reached the UK on Wednesday, a new record for a single day.

  • Biden responds to criticism from Gov. Ron DeSantis: 'Governor who?'

    President Biden made the remarks -- the latest in an ongoing war of words with the Florida governor -- at an event promoting electric vehicles.