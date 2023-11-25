Palestinian Red Crescent Says Largest Convoy of Aid Delivered as Hamas Disputes Israel Compliance With Truce Terms

The second release of hostages was delayed on Saturday, November 25, after the military wing of Hamas said Israel failed to meet the terms of the truce, including an agreement related to the entry of trucks bringing aid to northern Gaza.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said on Saturday that a convoy of 61 aid trucks entered Gaza, calling it the “biggest one to bring aid to Gaza and the Northern Governorates since the beginning of the ongoing escalation of 50 days so far.”

The Israel Defense Forces had said on Saturday that 200 aid trucks entered Gaza on Friday, and that another 200 were expected to arrive in Gaza on Saturday. During a Saturday news conference in Lebanon, a senior Hamas official said that less than half the agreed-upon number of aid trucks had reached northern Gaza since the temporary ceasefire began, outlets reported.

“The Al-Qassam Brigades decide to delay the release of the second batch of prisoners until the occupation adheres to the terms of the agreement related to the entry of relief trucks into the northern Gaza Strip, and due to failure to adhere to the agreed-upon standards for releasing prisoners,” Hamas said in a Telegram post on Saturday, according to machine translation.

A spokesperson for Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the exchange of Palestinians and Israelis would resume. Credit: Palestine Red Crescent Society via Storyful