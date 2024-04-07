Palestine's Denman drawing major attention

Apr. 6—After turning in an explosive junior season, Palestine running back Jon Denman is starting to attract serious attention from Division 1 programs, most recently fielding offers from The University of Arizona, Boston College and Kansas State.

Denman split time with senior stalwarts Elijah Walker and Ti Crawford in the 2023 season, but is poised to be the feature back next season. The Wildcats will have a new look offense this year as well with the hiring of new Head Football Coach James Reyes, who brings a tried and true version of the spread offense with him.

Denman ended his junior season with 95 carries for 671 yards and a team leading 14 touchdowns. The versatile back also spent time as Palestine's "Wildcat" style quarterback in the back end of the season, scoring five touchdowns and racking up 142 yards in a late season battle with district rival and traditional power Lindale. Palestine fell to the Eagles 57-49 in the game.

Now sporting offers from ten different universities, including Baylor and the University of Houston, the soon to be senior has been placed among the top-100 players in Texas for the 2025 class, clocking in at 86th, according to 247sports.com, one of the nation's leading college scouting websites. The website has listed Denman as a 3 Star product, and ranked as the 46th best running back prospect across the nation.

Now in the position to be the feature back, and in a new system, the prodigy tailback will continue to see doors opening up throughout the season. With his natural abilities, Denman could be the next superstar athlete from Palestine High School, following in the footsteps of such greats as Adrian Peterson, Ivory Lee-Brown and James Saxton.