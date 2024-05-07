Palestine Noon Lions hosting golf tournament

May 6—The Palestine Noon Lions Club is set to host their annual scholarship golf tournament this weekend, starting at 8:30 a.m., May 11. The event helps the Noon Lions to provide eye exams and glasses for Anderson County students in need, as well as providing college scholarships.

This year's event will be held at the Wildcat Golf Course, and admission will cover cart fees, as well as lunch and refreshments. The shotgun started tournament will feature teams of two, with entry fees posted at $50 per person, or $100 for a team. A Hole-In-One contest will also be included in the admission price.

Golfers will also have the option to buy up to two mulligans, priced at $10 a piece, and can choose to purchase a drive for $20 a team on hole four.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three teams, $450 for first, $300 for second and $150 for third.

The club is also looking for corporate sponsorship, with four different packages available. The team hole sponsorship is $350, and will receive signage on a hole, social media recognition, and entry for a two-man team. $250 gets the signage and social media recognition. $200 gets you recognition on social media, and entry for a two man team, and $100 gets recognition of social media only.