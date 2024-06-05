Palestine Masonic Lodge No. 31 to host third annual Steen tournament

Jun. 4—The Palestine Masonic Lodge No. 31 is set to host its third E. Lee Steen Memorial Golf Tournament Saturday, June 8, at Wildcats Golf Course. Proceeds will benefit the continuing education of local high school seniors.

"All Texas lodges have scholarship funds, that's across Texas, any lodge," said Worship Master Michael "Dave" Brooks. "This district, the 117 district, gives roughly $40,000 out in Anderson County every year. We have four lodges in the district, each lodge gives to certain schools. We give to Palestine and Westwood."

Brooks said the Palestine Masonic Lodge No. 31 has shifted its focus in recent years, looking to support young men and women that are looking to enroll at a trade school, uplifting several students from the Palestine and Westwood Career and Technical Education, or CTE programs.

The Masonic Lodge No. 31 also does their scholarships differently than other organizations around the area, electing to give a single, larger scholarship, rather than several smaller scholarships.

"We know small amounts of money are helpful, but we're looking for the kid that if they don't get the max, they aren't going to go, the kid that really needs the funds," Brooks said. "Our scholarship, since we've started the tournament, has grown every year, and its going to be better this year. And, if we have a better year next year, were going to try to give two scholarships."

Brooks also stated that sponsorships have been abundant, and thanked all community businesses that have been a part of making this year's tournament so successful, even before the first ball lands in the fairway.

Brooks said spots are still open for this year's three-man scramble, with the entree fee set at $300 for a three-man team. The entry fee will cover green and cart fees.

Mulligans will be available for purchase for $10 each, and will grant you entry for an end of day drawing, with a multitude of great prizes from several donors around the community. Prizes will include local restaurant gift cards and six golf passes, which will be good for four rounds of golf from some of the top local courses.

The Palestine Masonic Lodge will also be giving away their 2023-24 scholarship Tuesday, June 4, at the Lodge, which will honor the scholarship recipient and their family. The event will be closed to the public, as the Lodge will also be having their monthly business meeting and electing new officers.

As his time as Worshipful Master comes to a close, Brooks has been hard at work preparing for the tournament, and has dedicated a large portion of his time to make sure the event is not only fun for the golfers, but profitable, so the Lodge can continue, and even grow their scholarship sponsorship capabilities.

And he doesn't plan to stop anytime soon.

"Its a lot of work, but when I get through this Saturday, I'll take a month off, and then I'll start to get ready for next year," he said.