Palestine competitive cheer groups win top honors at nationals

Apr. 29—Two teams from Titanium Cheer & Tumble finished with top honors at the Grand Nationals at Universal Studios in Florida over the weekend.

"After two days of tough competition, our youth team, Teal, walked away as Grand National Champions in a division of four other teams," said Lacee McKinney, Titanium owner and director. "Our senior team, Bulletproof, battled it out in a large division of seven teams, coming out on top and taking first place, also becoming National Grand Champions. Their hard work this season really paid off. I am so proud of the success of these teams."

"This experience has been so surreal," said Emily Hanna, 19, a member of Bulletproof. "I couldn't imagine this weekend going any better."

Hanna said on day one she was nervous to get on the mat, but after taking that first step on the competition floor, and seeing parents and fans, she had a boost of confidence and excitement.

"We hit day one the best we have ever performed," she said. "Day two, the nerves were strong but our determination was stronger. We went into day two with an amazing mindset and attitude. Day two's performance was the most amazing experience of my life. The viewer section was packed and loud. We hit day two so good I was in shock."

Hanna said the award ceremony was nerve-wrecking.

"Hearing them call seventh place all the way to first felt like forever," she said. "Each placement we didn't hear our name we just got more and more excited. When they called our name for first, we cried and cheered so loud walking up to the stage to get fitted for our rings. This weekend is truly a weekend I will cherish forever."

This was the first time Titanium Cheer has had the opportunity to attend this event and Hanna's last performance with the group. Hanna said she is happy to go out on a high note.

Now that Titanium Cheer is back home, work for a new season begins in their new home gym at 1312 Moody St. Her program currently offers recreational and competitive cheer along with tumbling lessons for students 3-19 years old. McKinney will also offer an open gym and birthday parties.

McKinney said tryouts for the 2024-2025 season have started. Donations are accepted to help teams with competition and travel. Donors' names are listed on banners that are located in the gym and next season they will be listed on a T-shirt as well. Scholarships also are available for students to take lessons.

For more information about Titanium Cheer & Tumble, call 936-204-3057 or email tct.laceemckinney@gmail.com.