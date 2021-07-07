Palestine 12U softball ends state run

Jul. 6—PALESTINE — The Palestine 12U softball team ended their state tournament run in fourth place.

"These girls fought hard and long for three days to make it to that level," head coach Chris Holman said. "For many of them it was their first time to compete at this level. I'm very proud of each of them."

The 12U softball team began their tournament run with a 6-0 win and a 9-1 dominating performance. They concluded their first day undefeated with a final 3-2 win. They advanced to the final four before eventually having their tournament run end in the first game of that bracket.

Laura Holman, Gracie Wade, Rylee Tokarczyk, Amina Rodriguez, Bailey Metcalf, Suniya Edwards, Sydney Hughes, Ashby Hughes, Kinsey Murphy, Emmalyn Frazier and Ashtyn Willard were the girls that helped lift the 12U team to a state tournament appearance.