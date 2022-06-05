Palat’s late goal completes Lightning Game 3 comeback win

The Tampa Bay Lightning looked like they were in trouble on Sunday afternoon.

Already trailing the Eastern Conference Final series by two games, they also trailed on the scoreboard by a pair of goals and were watching another brilliant showing by New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin unfold in front of them.

But the Lightning’s superstars came through on the power play to erase that deficit and rally for a 3-2 win.

Ondrek Palat scored the game winning goal with just under 46 seconds to play.

The Rangers still lead the series by a 2-1 margin heading into Game 4 on Tuesday night, but the Lightning now have some life.

Nikita Kucherov started the Lightning comeback late in the second period with a power play goal, and then set up Steven Stamkos for game-tying goal early in the third period.

After giving up two power play goals in the second period, the Lightning penalty kill came through midway through the third when Kucherov was assessed a double minor for high sticking (A Jacob Trouba penalty, his third of the day, also helped kill it off). That helped set the stage for Palat’s late goal.

This is going to be a tough one for the Rangers.

They were up by two goals with a 2-0 series lead and had a chance to deliver a knock out blow to the Lightning. They even talked before the game about the importance of not letting a team like that get back up.

Then they let them up.

It also wasted another sensational effort from Igor Shesterkin who did everything he could to steal another game for the Rangers.

NEW YORK RANGERS v. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (NYR leads 2-1)

Game 1 – Rangers 6, Lightning 2

Game 2 – Rangers 3, Lightning 2

Game 3 – Lightning 3, Rangers 2

Game 4 – June 7: Rangers at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)

*Game 5 – June 9: Lightning at Rangers, 8 p.m. ET, (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)

*Game 6 – June 11: Rangers at Lightning, 8 p.m. ET, (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)

*Game 7 – June 14: Lightning at Rangers, 8 p.m. ET, (ESPN, SN, CBC, TVAS)

* If necessary

