Palace interested in Norwich's Sara

[Getty Images]

Crystal Palace are interested in Norwich midfielder Gabriel Sara.

The 24-year-old scored 13 goals and got 12 assists as Norwich finished in sixth place in the Championship before they were knocked out of the play-offs.

It’s understood that no talks have taken place and that Sara is one of a number of players on a shortlist that Palace are tracking this summer.

The Eagles have been active in the transfer market and are getting close to completing a deal for Real Betis defender Chadi Riad.

The 20-year-old is set to undergo a medical on Wednesday or Thursday of this week ahead of a deal worth up to £14m.