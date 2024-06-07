Palace face battle to keep Eze - Saturday's gossip

England international Eberechi Eze has a release clause in his Crystal Palace contract, Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes says he is happy at the club and Frank Lampard wants to return to management.

Crystal Palace and England forward Eberechi Eze, 25, has a release clause in his contract worth a minimum of £60m, with Tottenham among the clubs interested. (Mail)

Aston Villa must raise £60m in player sales this summer to avoid being in breach of profit and sustainability rules. (Football Insider)

Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes says he is "very happy" at Newcastle amid interest in the 26-year-old from Arsenal and Manchester City. (Mirror)

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard, 45, wants a return to management and has turned down job offers. (Talksport)

Scotland and Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney, 27, would “love” to return to former club Celtic as the Gunners are set to listen to offers over the summer. (Football Insider)

Manchester City have identified England and Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, 20, as a long-term transfer target, but are not expected to make a move this summer. (Standard)

Wolves are trying to sign Portuguese winger Rodrigo Gomes, 20, from Braga but face competition with Atletico Madrid also interested. (Express and Star)

Discussions between Mainz and Liverpool have begun over a permanent deal for 22-year-old Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg. (Sky Germany)

Liverpool could be set to lose second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher this summer with the 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international wanted by Celtic and Brentford. (Liverpool Echo)

Tottenham and Bayern Munich are interested in signing Stuttgart's 26-year-old Germany winger Chris Fuhrich. (BILD)

Real Sociedad have opened talks to sign 33-year-old Spanish left-back Sergio Gomez from Manchester City. (Fabrizio Romano)

Celtic are interested in signing Wales defender Chris Mepham, 26, but Bournemouth want £8m for the player. (Wales Online)

Champions League finalists Borussia Dortmund are considering a summer move for Republic of Ireland and Lyon defender Jake O'Brien, 23, with Everton and AC Milan also interested. (Irish Independent)

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva is trying to convince Portugal and Benfica midfielder Joao Neves, 19, to join him at City instead of moving to Manchester United. (Goal)

Ipswich Town, Norwich City and Celtic are all interested in signing Scotland Under-17 forward Aiden McGinlay, 17, who plays for Scottish Championship side Queen's Park. (Daily Record)