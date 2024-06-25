Palace ‘braced’ for interest in Eze from trio of Premier League clubs

Crystal Palace are prepared to fend off interest in Eberechi Eze from their Premier League rivals in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old is one of the Eagles’ star players having registered 15 goal involvements in the Premier League last season – his most in a single top-flight campaign despite missing 11 games through injury.

Eze, who is currently on international duty with England at Euro 2024, has proved himself as a top player since moving to Selhurst Park from QPR for around £17 million in 2020.

It would not be a shock to anyone then if he were to land a big money move to another club in England, with three clubs in particular said to be eyeing up the playmaker.

Palace are “bracing themselves for interest” in Eze this summer, according to the Guardian. Arsenal, Manchester City and Spurs are namechecked as interested parties in a potential transfer, although it is likely even more clubs are in the mix.

The English attacker, who was previously on the books at the Gunners as a child, is said to likely cost more than £60m, however.

Palace will be eager to hold onto Eze, with Michael Olise expected to join Bayern Munich for over £50m.

The Guardian claim that the south London outfit already have a replacement lined up. They are in talks over a deal for Club Brugge forward Antonio Nusa, who is expected to cost £25m.

The Norwegian almost joined Brentford in January before the move collapsed, while Spurs have previously monitored the player.

