Pak's career-best score leads Newton girls to fourth at second LHC meet

Apr. 24—PELLA — The order for the second Little Hawkeye Conference in-season tournament of the spring was the exact same as the standings after the first 18 holes.

And none of the squads chasing Indianola closed the gap after the second round was completed on Tuesday.

The Indians were one shot better than Norwalk at the par 72 Pella Country Club, but Indianola holds a 25-shot lead after 36 holes.

Newton finished fourth again in the latest meet, firing a 404 on Tuesday. That was eight shots better than the Cardinals' opening-round score.

Addie Ratcliff

Indianola turned in a 368 to lead the way and placed its top five golfers in the first 15 positions. Norwalk's 369 featured five golfers in the first 14 spots.

Pella shot a 379 in third followed by Newton (404), Dallas Center-Grimes (425) and Oskaloosa (452).

Eva Pak turned in a career-best 94 to lead the Cardinals. She had splits of 46 and 48. Addie Ratcliff still leads the Cardinals after two rounds though as her 102 on Tuesday was third on the team.

Addison Hook matched a career best with a 100 and the final counting score was Evie Main's 108. Kalleigh Berndt (111) and Addison Van Maanen (121) had non-counting scores.

Indianola's Camryn Overton was the meet medalist on Tuesday and is the overall leader after two rounds. She turned back-to-back 81s and sits atop the leaderboard at 162 over 36 holes.

Addison Hook

She has a nine-shot lead on Pella's Karsyn Lyons, who fired a 90 in her latest round.

Pella's Sophia Reynolds was the runner-up medalist on Tuesday with an 86. She is currently fourth overall after two rounds. Norwalk's Evelyn Kinney is third with a 175.

The Indians lead the in-season conference tournament with a 712 after two rounds. Norwalk (737), Pella (744), Newton (816), DCG (855) and Oskaloosa (925) complete the field.