Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE: Latest score and updates as Dutch batters lose early wicket in chase of 287

Pakistan face Netherlands in the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 today. After defending champions England were stunned by New Zealand in the opener, leaving Jos Buttler’s side with a valuable lesson, Pakistan aim to show their title credentials against the Netherlands.

Men's team director Mickey Arthur has said Pakistan will embrace their ultra-aggressive approach: "The players have embraced it. It's going to take a little bit of time, but I always say there's always two ways to skin a cat. Our bowling attack is up there as one of the best and with runs on the board our bowlers can generally defend that. You watch England and Australia playing this brand of cricket. Our guys will follow that. There's no doubt about that."

Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE: ODI World Cup updates

Netherlands chasing 287 to pull off an upset victory against Pakistan in Hyderabad

Pakistan bowled out for 286 off 49 overs

WICKET! Ackermann b Iftikhar 17 (PAK 50-2)

WICKET! O’Dowd c Shaheen b Ali 5 (NED 28-1)

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:34

12.3

Haris Rauf to Vikram Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:33

12.2

Haris Rauf to Vikram Singh. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

Netherlands 52-2 (12) De Leede 1, Singh 25, Iftikhar 1-2 (1) target 287

14:32 , Ben Fleming

Time for calm Dutch heads out in the middle after that Ackermann wicket. There is plenty of time to get back in this run chase but they can’t be losing wickets at such a regular interval. De Leede comes in at number four and is off the mark quickly.

A couple of balls later there is an appeal for lbw against the new batter but nothing doing for the umpire.

Just the two runs and a crucial wicket for Iftikhar’s first over. Impressive work.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:32

11.6

Iftikhar Ahmed to Bas de Leede. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, back to bowler for no runs.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:31

11.5

Iftikhar Ahmed to Bas de Leede. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad to short third man for no runs, fielded by Rauf.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:31

11.4

Iftikhar Ahmed to Bas de Leede. Off break half volley, outside off stump on the front foot working, back to bowler for no runs.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:30

11.2

Iftikhar Ahmed to Bas de Leede. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by ul-Haq.

WICKET! Ackermann b Iftikhar 17 (PAK 50-2)

14:29 , Ben Fleming

Iftikhar into the attack and strikes with his first ball! Ackermann shifts across his stumps but misses a straight one and he’s bowled.

A bizzare choice of shot from the number three who was looking good whilst he was in. Not what Netherlands would have wanted at all.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:29

11.1

OUT! Bowled. Iftikhar Ahmed to Colin Ackermann. Off break half volley, middle stump on the front foot sweeping, Play and Miss (Leg Side).

Netherlands 50-1 (11) Ackermann 17, Singh 24, Rauf 0-9 (2) target 287

14:27 , Ben Fleming

Rauf back for his second over as he looks to use his pace to generate something out of the pitch and find that crucial second breakthrough,

A couple of sharp bounces that jump up at both Dutch batters who can only manage three runs from that over.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:27

10.6

Haris Rauf to Vikram Singh. Half volley, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Afridi.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:26

10.4

Haris Rauf to Colin Ackermann. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Nawaz.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:25

10.3

Haris Rauf to Colin Ackermann. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:25

10.2

Haris Rauf to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Late Cut, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:24

10.1

Haris Rauf to Colin Ackermann. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Zaman.

Netherlands 47-1 (10) Ackermann 15, Singh 23, Ali 1-20 (5) target 287

14:23 , Ben Fleming

Just a few signs that Netherlands may be beginning to click into gear with this run chase. Ackermann clobbers one through the cover region after Ali offers up some welcome width.

A couple of wides and a single brings seven from the over. Ten gone now and Netherlands are doing alright at 47-1.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:23

9.6

Hasan Ali to Vikram Singh. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Khan.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:22

9.5

Wide Hasan Ali to Colin Ackermann. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:21

9.4

Hasan Ali to Colin Ackermann. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:20

9.3

FOUR! Hasan Ali to Colin Ackermann. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:20

9.2

Hasan Ali to Colin Ackermann. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to backward point for no runs, run save by ul-Haq.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:20

9.1

Hasan Ali to Colin Ackermann. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Zaman.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:19

9.1

Wide Hasan Ali to Colin Ackermann. Slower length ball, to leg on the front foot flick, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:18

8.6

Haris Rauf to Colin Ackermann. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Nawaz.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:17

8.5

FOUR! Haris Rauf to Colin Ackermann. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:17

8.4

Haris Rauf to Colin Ackermann. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Azam.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:16

8.3

Haris Rauf to Colin Ackermann. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, inside edge for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:15

8.2

Haris Rauf to Vikram Singh. Length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:14

7.6

Hasan Ali to Colin Ackermann. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Shakeel.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:13

7.5

FOUR! Hasan Ali to Colin Ackermann. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed in the air under control past deep extra cover for 4 runs.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:12

7.4

Hasan Ali to Colin Ackermann. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Khan.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:12

7.3

Hasan Ali to Colin Ackermann. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pushing, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Khan.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:11

7.2

Hasan Ali to Colin Ackermann. Seaming in back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:11

7.1

Hasan Ali to Colin Ackermann. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:10

6.6

Shaheen Afridi to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed to silly mid off for no runs, fielded by Zaman.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:09

6.5

Shaheen Afridi to Colin Ackermann. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for 1 run, fielded by Azam.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:08

6.4

Shaheen Afridi to Vikram Singh. Half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Khan.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:08

6.3

Shaheen Afridi to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to short third man for no runs, fielded by Shakeel.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:07

6.2

Shaheen Afridi to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot pushing, to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Zaman.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:06

6.1

Shaheen Afridi to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to extra cover for no runs, fielded by Zaman.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:05

5.6

Hasan Ali to Colin Ackermann. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, outside edge to first slip for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:04

5.5

OUT! Caught. Hasan Ali to Max O'Dowd. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, top edge in the air uncontrolled to fine leg, caught by Afridi.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:03

5.4

Hasan Ali to Max O'Dowd. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:02

5.3

Hasan Ali to Max O'Dowd. Length ball, outside off stump down the track defending, back to bowler for no runs.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:02

5.2

Hasan Ali to Max O'Dowd. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot working, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Nawaz.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:01

5.1

Hasan Ali to Max O'Dowd. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Rauf.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

14:00

4.6

FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep cover for 4 runs.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:59

4.5

Shaheen Afridi to Vikram Singh. Short, outside off stump swayed away Leave, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:59

4.4

FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled past deep point for 4 runs.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:58

4.3

Shaheen Afridi to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by ul-Haq.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:58

4.2

Shaheen Afridi to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, back to bowler for no runs.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:57

4.1

Shaheen Afridi to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Azam.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:56

3.5

Hasan Ali to Max O'Dowd. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to point for no runs, fielded by Shakeel.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:55

3.4

Hasan Ali to Max O'Dowd. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, inside edge to gully for no runs, fielded by Ahmed.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:54

3.3

Wide Hasan Ali to Max O'Dowd. Back of a length, off stump on the back foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:54

3.2

FOUR! Hasan Ali to Max O'Dowd. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, well timed past deep point for 4 runs.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:53

3.1

Hasan Ali to Max O'Dowd. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:52

2.6

Shaheen Afridi to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:51

2.4

FOUR! Shaheen Afridi to Vikram Singh. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:50

2.3

Shaheen Afridi to Vikram Singh. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to cover for no runs, run save by Azam.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:50

2.2

Shaheen Afridi to Vikram Singh. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to deep point for 2 runs, fielded by ul-Haq, fielded by Azam.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:49

2.1

Shaheen Afridi to Max O'Dowd. Full toss, middle stump on the front foot flick, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Zaman, fielded by Azam.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:48

1.6

Hasan Ali to Vikram Singh. In-swinging length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Azam.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:47

1.5

Hasan Ali to Vikram Singh. In-swinging half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs, fielded by Rauf.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:46

1.4

Hasan Ali to Vikram Singh. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot flick, hit pad to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Azam.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:46

1.3

FOUR! Hasan Ali to Vikram Singh. In-swinging back of a length, down leg side on the front foot flick, well timed in the air under control past deep mid wicket for 4 runs.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:45 , Ben Fleming

1.1

NEW BALL. Hasan Ali to Vikram Singh. In-swinging length ball, down leg side on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Shakeel.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:44

0.6

Shaheen Afridi to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to deep extra cover for 3 runs, run save by Khan, fielded by Azam.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:43

0.5

Shaheen Afridi to Vikram Singh. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Zaman.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:42

0.5

Wide Shaheen Afridi to Vikram Singh. In-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Rizwan.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:42

0.4

Shaheen Afridi to Vikram Singh. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:41

0.3

Shaheen Afridi to Vikram Singh. Out-swinging back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:41

0.2

Shaheen Afridi to Vikram Singh. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Khan.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:40

0.1

NEW BALL. Shaheen Afridi to Vikram Singh. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

INNINGS BREAK: Pakistan 286 all out

13:13 , Ben Fleming

That was an entertaining first innings with the momentum swinging in both directions throughout. The Netherlands got off to a fast start with those three early wickets but were pegged back after that partnership from Rizwan and Shakeel.

However, once they fell Pakistan were unable to form another big partnership and regular wickets from the bowling side cleaned them up with one over remaining.

Still, it’s a big task for Netherlands against a stellar Pakistan bowling line-up. No team has ever chased more than 280 to beat Pakistan in a World Cup match - can Netherlands become the first?

Join us in a bit for the second innings to find out...

WICKET! Rauf st Edwards b Ackermann 16 (PAK 286 all out)

13:09 , Ben Fleming

A superb stumping from Edwards to get the final wicket. It’s floated wide from Ackermann and Rauf misses it as he charges down the wicket.

The keeper takes it well in his body before whipping off the bails with Rauf well out of his ground.

Pakistan, then, all out for 286 at the end of the 49th over.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:09

48.6

OUT! Stumped. Colin Ackermann to Haris Rauf. Off break half volley, wide outside off stump down the track driving, missed, by Edwards.

Pakistan 286-9 (48.5) Rauf 16, Shaheen 12, Ackermann 1-39 (7.5)

13:08 , Ben Fleming

Spin stays on as Ackermann persists with just two overs remaining. Some big heaves from Rauf and Shaheen but the Dutch spinner is holding his own so far - just two singles from the first three balls.

But the boundary comes as Rauf flicks one of his pads and finds the gap perfectly.

Six! A huge shot follows from Rauf and captain Edwards’ gamble with spin may not have worked.

But...now is there a stumping on Rauf? This could be massive as we head upstairs to the third umpire...

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:07

48.5

SIX! Colin Ackermann to Haris Rauf. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, well timed in the air under control over deep mid wicket for 6 runs.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:07

48.4

FOUR! Colin Ackermann to Haris Rauf. Off break half volley, to leg on the front foot flick, well timed past deep backward square leg for 4 runs.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:06

48.3

Colin Ackermann to Shaheen Afridi. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by de Leede.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:06

48.2

Colin Ackermann to Haris Rauf. Off break length ball, outside off stump down the track Slog, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Zulfiqar.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:05

48.1

Colin Ackermann to Haris Rauf. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs.

Pakistan 274-9 (48) Rauf 5, Shaheen 12, De Leede 4-62 (9)

13:04 , Ben Fleming

De Leede back into the attack as they hunt the final wicket to conclude a great bowling effort.

A wide and a single to start before a very fortuituous boundary comes Pakistan’s way as Rauf bottom edges one past Edwards to the boundary ropes.

Seven off the over as Rauf finds one of the last.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:04

47.5

Bas de Leede to Haris Rauf. Short, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Edwards.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:04

47.4

FOUR! Bas de Leede to Haris Rauf. Back of a length, outside off stump on the front foot Slog, inside edge past fine leg for 4 runs.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:03

47.3

Bas de Leede to Haris Rauf. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by O'Dowd.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:02

47.2

Bas de Leede to Haris Rauf. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid off for no runs.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:02

47.1

Bas de Leede to Shaheen Afridi. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:01

47.1

Wide Bas de Leede to Shaheen Afridi. Off cutter back of a length, down leg side on the front foot glancing, Play and Miss (Leg Side) for 1 run, fielded by Edwards.

Pakistan 267-9 (47) Rauf 0, Shaheen 11, Ackermann 1-27 (7)

13:01 , Ben Fleming

Rauf is the final man but he starts with four dots.

The wicket of the set batsman and only one run conceded - what a great over for Netherlands.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:00

46.6

Colin Ackermann to Haris Rauf. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to short third man for no runs, fielded by van Meekeren.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

13:00

46.5

Colin Ackermann to Haris Rauf. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs.

WICKET! Nawaz run out 39 (PAK 267-9)

12:59 , Ben Fleming

The batter is well short of his ground and that’s a gift of a wicket for Netherlands.

Pakistan are nine down now...

Pakistan vs Netherlands

12:59

46.3

Colin Ackermann to Haris Rauf. Off break length ball, off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs.

Pakistan 267-8 (46.2) Nawaz 39, Shaheen 11, Ackermann 1-26 (6.2)

12:58 , Ben Fleming

Spin late on for Netherlands as Ackermann comes back into the attack.

But what has happened there?! A comedy of errors from both side eventually leads to a potential run out. There was a run, then there wasn’t, then there might have been, then there definitely wasn’t.

Ackermann takes advantage and clatters the stumps with a pin-point throw and upstairs we go...

Pakistan vs Netherlands

12:58

46.2

OUT! Run Out. Colin Ackermann to Shaheen Afridi. Off break length ball, middle stump on the front foot reverse sweeping, hit pad to short fine leg, shy attempt by van Meekeren.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

12:57

46.1

Colin Ackermann to Mohammad Nawaz. Off break length ball, middle stump on the back foot working, leading edge in the air uncontrolled to mid on for 1 run, fielded by Nidamanuru.

Pakistan 266-8 (46) Nawaz 38, Shaheen 11, De Leede 4-55 (8)

12:56 , Ben Fleming

Shaheen whips a wide delivery off his pads for another four. The fast bowler adding a few valuable runs at the end here.

A few more singles brings Pakistan eight from the over. Just four remaining now.

Pakistan vs Netherlands

12:55

45.6

Bas de Leede to Mohammad Nawaz. Back of a length, down leg side on the back foot pulling, bottom edge to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Dutt.

