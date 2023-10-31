Pakistan v Bangladesh LIVE: Cricket World Cup score and updates as Pakistan look to stay in semi-final hunt

Pakistan and Bangladesh head into their clash at the Cricket World Cup with both teams biding to break losing streaks in the tournament.

Pakistan won their opening two matches but head into the game on the back of four successive losses, including a narrow, contentious one-wicket loss to South Africa and must win to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Bangladesh have qualification for the 2025 Champions Trophy more in mind than qualifying for the semi-finals after losing five consecutive games since their opening win over Afghanistan. They make one change to their line-up with middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy returning in place of Mahedi Hasan.

Pakistan have made three changes, including recalling fit-again opening batter Fakhar Zaman to replace out-of-form Imam-ul-Haq. Usama Mir and Salman Ali Agha also come in for Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz, with the former being ruled out following a concussion in the previous game.

Follow all the action from Eden Gardens below:

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

09:03

5.5

FOUR! Haris Rauf to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past deep backward point for 4 runs.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

09:02

5.4

Haris Rauf to Litton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot Steer, to third man for 1 run, fielded by Mir.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

09:02

5.3

Haris Rauf to Litton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Shafique.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

09:01

5.2

FOUR! Haris Rauf to Litton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long on for 4 runs.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

09:00

5.1

FOUR! Haris Rauf to Litton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, well timed past long off for 4 runs.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

08:59

4.6

Shaheen Afridi to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

08:58

4.5

Shaheen Afridi to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

08:58

4.4

Shaheen Afridi to Mushfiqur Rahim. Length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushing, inside edge to short extra cover for no runs, fielded by Azam.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

08:57

4.3

Shaheen Afridi to Litton Das. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, run save by Shakeel.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

08:56

4.1

Shaheen Afridi to Litton Das. Length ball, outside off stump on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

08:52

3.6

Iftikhar Ahmed to Litton Das. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

08:52

3.4

Iftikhar Ahmed to Mushfiqur Rahim. Off break half volley, off stump on the front foot working, to mid on for 1 run, shy attempt by Salman.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

08:51

3.3

Iftikhar Ahmed to Litton Das. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Wasim, fielded by Azam.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

08:51

3.2

Iftikhar Ahmed to Litton Das. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to square leg for no runs, fielded by Azam.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

08:50

3.1

Iftikhar Ahmed to Litton Das. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for no runs, fielded by Wasim.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

08:50

2.6

Shaheen Afridi to Mushfiqur Rahim. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

08:48

2.5

Shaheen Afridi to Mushfiqur Rahim. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

08:47

2.4

OUT! Caught. Shaheen Afridi to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot flick, mis-timed in the air uncontrolled to short mid wicket, caught by Mir.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

08:45

2.3

Shaheen Afridi to Litton Das. Length ball, off stump on the front foot driving, to mid off for 1 run, shy attempt by Rauf, fielded by Salman.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

08:44

2.1

Shaheen Afridi to Litton Das. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot cutting, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

08:43

1.6

FOUR! Iftikhar Ahmed to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot Steer, well timed past third man for 4 runs.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

08:42

1.5

Iftikhar Ahmed to Litton Das. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Afridi.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

08:42

1.4

Iftikhar Ahmed to Litton Das. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Salman.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

08:41

1.3

Iftikhar Ahmed to Litton Das. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, to short mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Salman.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

08:41

1.2

Iftikhar Ahmed to Litton Das. Off break length ball, off stump on the front foot working, to mid wicket for no runs, fielded by Salman.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

08:40

0.6

Shaheen Afridi to Najmul Hossain Shanto. Length ball, outside off stump down the track pushing, back to bowler for no runs.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

08:38

0.5

OUT! L.B.W. Shaheen Afridi to Tanzid Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot working, hit pad.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

08:36

0.4

Shaheen Afridi to Tanzid Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot defending, thick edge to point for no runs, fielded by Shakeel.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

08:35

0.3

Shaheen Afridi to Tanzid Hasan. Length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, mis-timed to mid on for no runs.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

08:33

0.1

NEW BALL. Shaheen Afridi to Tanzid Hasan. Out-swinging length ball, outside off stump on the front foot driving, missed for no runs, fielded by Rizwan.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Monday 30 October 2023 08:31

Pakistan vs Bangladesh

Monday 30 October 2023 08:30

Follow all the latest live coverage of today's match in the live blog below: