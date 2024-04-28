Pakistan name Gillespie as men's Test coach

Jason Gillespie took 259 wickets at an average of 26.13 in 71 Tests [Getty Images]

Pakistan have appointed former Australia pace bowler Jason Gillespie as coach of the men's Test side.

The 49-year-old, who coached Yorkshire to the County Championship title in 2014 and 2015, has signed a two-year contract.

Former South Africa batter Gary Kirsten, who led India and South Africa to the top of the Test rankings as coach, will take charge of Pakistan's one-day and T20 teams.

"Leading the Pakistan cricket team is a big achievement for any coach, given its rich legacy and passionate fan base," Gillespie said.

"I understand there will be expectation and that comes with the role. I would not have taken on the job if I did not think I could deal with it."

England begin their home summer with a four-match T20 series against Pakistan starting on 22 May.

Ben Stokes' Test side are due to tour Pakistan later this year.

Grant Bradburn left his role as Pakistan coach in January, before former all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez had a brief spell as head coach and team director.

Gillespie announced last month that he will step down as coach of South Australia and Hobart Hurricanes in June.