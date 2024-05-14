Pakistan defeat Ireland to secure T20 series victory

Third T20 international (of three), Clontarf, Dublin

Ireland 178-7 (20 overs): Tucker 73 (41), Balbirnie 35 (26): Shaheen 3-14

Pakistan 181-4 (17.0 overs): Babar 75 (42), Rizwan 56 (38); Adair 3-28

Pakistan won by six wickets

Babar Azam hit a superb 75 as Pakistan beat Ireland by six wickets to clinch a 2-1 win in the T20 series at Clontarf.

Ireland posted 178-7 with Lorcan Tucker (73) and Andrew Balbirnie (35) putting on 85 for the second wicket.

A partnership of 139 between Babar and Muhammad Rizwan helped Pakistan to 181-4 with three overs to spare.

Ireland won last Friday's opener before the tourists hit back to level the series two days later.

Pakistan elected to bowl first and they dismissed Ross Adair, who replaced captain Paul Stirling, with just 16 on the scoreboard.

Stand-in skipper Tucker made 73 off 41 balls while Balbirnie smashed three sixes before Harry Tector was left unbeaten on 30.

Shaheen Afridi took an impressive 3-14 before Pakistan cruised to the victory target.

Babar was in sparkling form and hit four maximums from a Ben White over as the tourist sealed the series victory.

Mark Adair was the pick of the Irish bowlers with 3-28 and the teams will meet again in the group stage at next month's T20 World Cup.